Women by Stacy Jackson UCLA Professor Dr. Carol Bennett Receives Award From Society Of Women In Urology Dr. Bennett made history as the nation's first Black woman urologist and University of Michigan's first woman urology trainee.









Dr. Carol Bennett, a trailblazing figure in the field of urology, has been honored with the prestigious Jean Fourcroy Leadership Award from the Society of Women in Urology.

To honor the urology specialist, who is a professor at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, the university stated that an award ceremony took place earlier this month at the American Urological Association’s 2024 annual meeting. As its name suggests, the award commemorates Jean Fourcroy, a pioneering female physician instrumental in establishing the society back in 1980 and recognizing modern-day women in urology who follow her groundbreaking path.

Bennett’s illustrious career and significant contributions were recently celebrated when the Association of Black Women Physicians bestowed upon her a lifetime achievement award in 2023.

Congratulations to Dr. Carol Bennett on receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Association of Black Women Physicians. Bennett was the nation's first Black woman in the field of urology and helped train underrepresented students at @dgsomucla. https://t.co/7zNfdRqxki — UCLA (@UCLA) November 1, 2023

Notably, she etched her name into history as the nation’s first Black woman urologist. Her research endeavors, spanning male reproductive defects, urinary tract diseases, and groundbreaking work with men suffering neurogenic injuries from spinal cord trauma, have left an indelible mark.

After completing medical school at Georgetown University in 1978, Bennett shattered glass ceilings, becoming the first woman trainee in the University of Michigan’s urology program, at a time when a mere 15.4% of residents across all specialties were women, with urology’s representation lagging at 0.9%.

The Bel-Air Association commended the longtime Bel-Air resident for her over-20-year tenure as Chief of Urology at the Veterans’ Administration Hospital in Ann Arbor. The association highlighted her innovative patient care initiatives like televised remote access clinics and e-consults. Such strategies have expanded patient access and decreased delays. In the association’s words, “She has demonstrated innovation.”

An active presence across numerous professional bodies, Dr. Bennett, has authored a wealth of articles focused on neurourology and male infertility, solidifying her status as a luminary in the field.