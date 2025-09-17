News by Jeroslyn JoVonn US Army Imposes Stricter Standards On Grooming Of Hair, Nails, Makeup, And Jewelry The U.S. Army wants soldiers to return to a more conservative look with newly implemented grooming standards.







The U.S. Army is implementing stricter grooming standards for soldiers through new rules on hairstyles, jewelry, nail length, and makeup.

The new regulations were announced on Sept. 15, directing soldiers to adopt a more “professional” appearance following looser standards introduced four years ago, Army Times reports. Following a review launched in 2023, which revealed that many of the previous rules were unclear and difficult to interpret, updated guidelines were developed.

“What sets the U.S. Army apart is our professionalism, and that’s a direct reflection of committed Soldiers who adhere to and enforce the standards,” Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Weimer said in a statement. “This definitive guidance gives leaders the tools they need to do just that. You don’t have to memorize it, but you should know what right looks like.”

The updates, set to take effect Oct. 15, aim to enforce a more conservative appearance for all soldiers, according to Weimer. This comes after the standards implemented in 2021 allowed men to wear clear nail polish, women to wear lipstick, and all soldiers to choose from a range of hairstyles for greater individual expression.

However, under the new rules, men can no longer wear clear nail polish, and lipstick is prohibited; only natural hair colors are allowed. Women will still be able to wear clear nail polish, with restrictions on “extreme” colors.

A variety of restrictions were placed on hair, including prohibiting women from wearing ponytails when in dress uniform, while they remain allowed for Army combat uniforms and physical fitness uniforms. There are also stricter taper and fade requirements for men’s hairstyles. Braids, twists, and locs are prohibited for men, as are designs in their hair, among others.

Makeup may only be applied to create an even skin tone and must match a soldier’s natural complexion, with a “conservative” approach. It cannot be used to cover tattoos, and lipstick is banned, with only skin-toned lip gloss being permitted.

Eyelash extensions are also banned, unless medically authorized for soldiers who have lost their natural lashes. When it comes to new standards on jewelry, women may wear only gold, silver, diamond, or pearl studs, one per earlobe, no larger than six millimeters. Men, on the other hand, are not permitted to wear any jewelry.

The previous standards, introduced four years ago to promote diversity and inclusion, were developed by a 17-member panel, the army announced at the time. Recommendations came from troops and were voted on by panel members, which included 10 Black women, four white women, one Hispanic woman, one Hispanic man, and one Black man.

However, when announcing the newly implemented standards, the Army said, “There was an overwhelming consensus on the need to realign all Army standards with warfighting priorities.”

