Politics by Mitti Hicks Trump Administration Cuts U.N. Aid: Agencies Told To ‘Adapt or Die’ Under New Policy The Trump administration is now warning United Nations agencies to “adapt, shrink, or die.”







The Trump administration is pledging only $2 billion for U.N. humanitarian aid, a significant cut to the agency’s funding. The administration is now warning United Nations agencies to “adapt, shrink, or die.”

According to the Associated Press, U.N.-coordinated programs have run as high as $17 billion annually. U.S. leaders told the outlet that an estimated $8 billion to $10 billion has been in voluntary contributions. The remaining funding has been used for U.S. Membership annual dues.

Despite the small fraction of funding the U.S. has contributed in the past, the Trump administration believes it’s still a considerable amount to the U.N., helping maintain America’s status as the world’s largest humanitarian donor while ensuring that “American taxpayers” are not funding “waste and anti-Americanism.”

“This new model will better share the burden of U.N. humanitarian work with other developed countries and will require the U.N. to cut bloat, remove duplication, and commit to powerful new impact, accountability and oversight mechanisms,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrote on X.

With Cuts From Trump Administration, Here’s How Funding To U.N. Will Likely Be Allocated

The $2 billion pledge will create an “umbrella fund,” with funds allocated to agencies and priorities. This new system is a key part of the Trump administration’s demands, which are pushing for change across the U.N.

Humanitarian workers fear that the funding will lead to severe reductions in programs and services worldwide. The second Trump administration has already cut billions in U.S. foreign aid. Critics now worry the additional cuts will drive millions toward hunger, displacement, or disease.

According to U.N. affiliates such as the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the world is witnessing historic levels of displacement driven by disasters, economic instability, climate change, and conflict.

“The international community must not sideline migration governance,” IOM leaders stated in March. “Addressing forced displacement, climate-induced disasters, and mobility is not only a humanitarian imperative but also essential to future global stability. ”

RELATED CONTENT: Former ‘Lion King’ Child Star Fatally Stabbed, New Jersey Man Arrested