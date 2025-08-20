U.S. Virgin Islands Appoints Public Affairs Exec And Native Islander As Commissioner Of Tourism

The U.S. Virgin Islands will continue marking its place as a go-to destination with its new Commissioner of Tourism.

The U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism has accepted Jennifer Matarangas-King’s nomination to lead its tourism growth. A native of the Island, Matarangas-King brings a wealth of experience and dedication to her USVI community as she enters this role.

U.S. Virgin Islands’ Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. announced her appointment at a Government House press briefing Aug. 6, as confirmed in a press release shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE. The Governor emphasized Matarangas-King’s understanding of their cultural heritage and how this story is amplified through its tourism. He further remarked on how the public affairs executive will use her professional background to execute this mission.

“Tourism is more than our economy. It is how we tell our story to the world and create opportunity for the people of the Virgin Islands,” shares Gov. Bryan, Jr. “Jennifer understands that. She is a strategic thinker, a skilled communicator, and a proud Virgin Islander with a deep commitment to service. I am confident that she will lead the Department of Tourism with vision and distinction.”

Before this role, Matarangas-King has led departments in strategic communications and public affairs. She also gained extensive experience in organizational leadership in private and public spheres, making her a qualified choice to take on this new position. Matarangas-King began her career in public service, working as press secretary to Gov. Roy Schneider. She then continued as public relations director for Sen. Vargrave Richards.

In the private realm, she led strategic planning initiatives and corporate communications for Viya. With the telecommunications serving the U.S. Virgin Islands, her work advanced connectivity for residents and citizens of the territory, enabling them to connect more closely with the world.

The move comes as the Virgin Islands break tourism records for the past year. Now, Matarangas-King intends to drive tourism and visibility even further.

While in her leadership role, she will work on behalf of the people of the USVI across the three islands of St. Croix, St. John, and St. Thomas. She aims to further promote these islands’ natural beauty, pristine beaches, and vibrant culture to U.S. residents and international visitors.

“I am honored and humbled to be considered for this role,” said Commissioner Matarangas-King. “Tourism is one of the most powerful tools we have to shape the future of these Virgin Islands. It drives investment, fuels entrepreneurship, and celebrates our identity. I look forward to working alongside our tourism stakeholders and the incredible team at the Department to elevate our product, empower our people, and expand our reach as a premier Caribbean destination.”

With no passports required for those traveling from the United States, with standard U.S. entry regulations applicable to foreign visitors, the U.S. Virgin Islands continues to explore its tourism opportunities as a unique getaway.

