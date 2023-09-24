It's Usher, Baby! 'Yeah!' Singer To Headline Super Bowl Halftime

It’s Usher, baby. The “Superstar” himself will be making his Super Bowl Halftime Show debut as headliner of the coveted performance, as announced by Usher on Sept. 24.

In a shared post with Apple Music, which co-sponsors the event with Roc Nation, Usher confirmed that he will be heading back to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl.

In a different promotional effort to mark the announcement, Usher unveiled a fresh video where numerous celebrities, such as NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. and reality personality Kim Kardashian, deliver the news to a younger iteration of Usher as seen in his “Confessions, Pt. II” music video from 2004.

In a playful nod to one of his iconic tracks, the recycled video segments were carefully edited to sync with the A-listers, including one with the current version of Usher, sharing the momentous news with his past self. The announcement was met with much fanfare, as the beloved star is now solidifying his legacy in mainstream music.

In an official statement, Usher spoke of the “honor of a lifetime” and promises fans that it will be an unforgettable occasion.

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before,” shared the 44-year-old, as reported by Billboard. “Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

The Grammy winner is currently on another extension of his acclaimed Las Vegas Residency, where he has performed his timeless hits from his career. Celebrities from Keke Palmer to LeBron James, as well as Kardashian herself, have attended his successful lineup of shows at the Park MGM Hotel.

The NFL also expressed their excitement to have Usher on stage again in the city at the Allegiant Stadium on Feb.11. Seth Dudowsky, head of music for the professional sports organization, touched on the R&B singer’s impact on the culture.

“Usher is an icon whose music has left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape throughout his career, we couldn’t be more excited to have him headline this year’s Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show, ” he said. “We look forward to working with Usher, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another Halftime Show for the history books.”

