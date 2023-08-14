Lizzo Reportedly Dropped From Super Bowl Halftime Lineup

Things appear to be getting worse for Lizzo amid shocking claims of a toxic work environment she allegedly enforces on team members.

After a bombshell lawsuit on claims of sexual harassment and weight-shaming, the Grammy-winning singer has reportedly been dropped from headlining the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime show, The Daily Mail reported. Despite blasting the “false allegations,” Lizzo’s brand appeal has been faltering and her team is reportedly working double time to “save her sinking ship.”

“Talks of Lizzo being a part of the Halftime festivities, or performing the National Anthem, are dead now that she is surrounded by scandal,” an NFL insider claimED.

Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled to take place in Las Vegas in February 2024, and Lizzo, who has sold out arenas across the globe, was reportedly a strong contender to headline the widely-watched halftime show. In 2023, Rihanna became the most-watched halftime show in Super Bowl history.

The gig is a huge opportunity for any artist who secures the spot. But with Lizzo’s current abuse claims, insiders say her brand has been stained.

“It is becoming more and more difficult with more people coming forth accusing her of extremely inappropriate acts,” one source said.

The “Truth Hurts” singer has been silent on the claims since releasing a statement denying allegations made by her three former dancers Crystal Williams, Noelle Rodriguez, and Arianna Davis.

“Lizzo has raked in a massive amount of money but her minute is pretty much up it seems and no one knows if she will be able to recover from this,” one insider said.

“If she speaks out, her statements are shredded. If she stays quiet, she is called a coward. Either way, it does not appear at this moment that she can recover from this,” they added.

Williams, Rodgriguez, and Davis recently appeared on Good Morning America where they spoke about their lawsuit and accused Lizzo of being fat-phobic. The interview came amid six other people joining the former dancers in their legal pursuit against Lizzo.

“I know it’s alarming to hear that Lizzo, a plus-size woman who preaches body positivity, would be fat-phobic, essentially,” Davis said.

“But I want to challenge people to understand that hurt people hurt people.”

RELATED CONTENT: Lizzo’s Ex-Dancers Double Down On Claims: ‘We Were Treated Poorly’