by Jeroslyn JoVonn Usher Celebrates Bobby Brown While Accepting The Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award At BMAC Gala Usher celebrates his mentor Bobby Brown at the BMAC Gala.







Usher took home big honors at the fourth annual BMAC Gala on Sept. 19, but used the moment as an opportunity to celebrate his mentors like Bobby Brown.

The Grammy award-winning singer was among those honored by the Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC) for their annual awards gala that Bobby Brown attended to present Usher with the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award. During his speech, Usher took time to share what being a humanitarian means to him by recognizing the men who have served father figure roles in his life.

With his biological father being absent throughout his life, the “Yeah” singer acknowledged the guidance he received from men like Brown, who he idolized as a child. Usher recalled saving up his allowance for his first purchase, which was a Brown cassette tape, and telling his mom that buying the album was “an investment into my dreams,” which turned out to be true.

Once Usher relocated from Chattanooga, Tennessee, to Atlanta, Georgia, as a child, the first person in the entertainment industry he was connected with was Brown. So having the “King of R&B” present him with his Humanitarian Award was a full-circle moment, Usher shared.

Others who served as mentors to the “My Way” singer were Virgil Roberts, who took him under his wing at age 15, Quincy Jones who told him he needed to serve others and not just make great music, and Harry Belafonte who showed him the significance of using your power as a celebrity to advocate for those in need, particularly within the Black community.

Speaking on his work with his New Look Foundation, Usher shared how his philanthropy allows him moments to just be himself and not Usher the superstar.

“Aside from just being USHER, the performer, the entertainer, I strive every day to just be USHER, the human, who has the means and the power to inspire and bring awareness to the issues that we face as Black men and women in this country,” he said.

Other special moments of the night were shared between Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump, who came out to present LL Cool J with the Clarence Avant Trailblazer Award. In his acceptance speech, LL spoke of the importance of chasing your dreams and believing in yourself.

“You must continue to believe in the beauty of your dreams. If I can come all the way here from Queens and do the things that I’m doing, then anything is possible,” he said.

Elsewhere during the night, Anthony Hamilton performed a tribute to Frankie Beverly. BJ The Chicago Kid opened the show by singing the Black National Anthem, and Taraji P. Henson took the stage to present the BMAC Social Impact Award to BET Media Group.

The annual BMAC Gala honors individuals and organizations that support BMAC’s mission to advance racial equity and economic justice. Since its inception in 2020, BMAC has intensified its efforts to create systemic change within communities, working toward policy reforms that uplift future generations.

“The BMAC Gala is unlike anything else – it’s the intersection of activism and music,” said Willie “Prophet” Stiggers, BMAC Co-Founder/President/CEO. “We’re not celebrating record sales, streaming numbers, or other accolades. When most are turning down the volume around social, racial and economic justice, we’re doubling down on efforts and spotlighting the positive and meaningful impact that the music industry has made on society, which is what we hope to inspire with this event.”

The full list of 2024 BMAC Gala Honorees included:

Clarence Avant Trailblazer Award: LL Cool J (Grammy Award-winning Hip-Hop icon, actor, and author)

Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award: Usher (Grammy Award winning singer, songwriter, and dancer)

BMAC Social Impact Award: Scott Mills (President and Chief Executive Officer), Louis Carr (President, Media Sales), Constance Orlando (Executive Vice President of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy), and Kimberly Paige (Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer) of BET Media Group (Black Entertainment Television Media Group)

BMAC Change Agent Award: Ivy McGregor (Chief Executive Officer of BeyGOOD)

BMAC 365 Award: Live Nation

