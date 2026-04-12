Celebrity News by Mary Spiller Usher, Chris Brown Go Cinematic For R&B Tour Announcement A co-headlining stadium run was teased with a dramatic video as fans await dates and new music releases.







R&B stars Usher and Chris Brown are joining forces for a major co-headlining stadium tour, marking a high-profile collaboration between two of the genre’s most recognizable names. The artists revealed plans for the “R&B Tour,” also referred to as “Raymond & Brown,” on April 10, accompanied by a cinematic promotional video shared across social media.

The announcement was captioned, “ITS TIME! #R&BTOUR #Raymond&Brown,” signaling what appears to be a large-scale live event expected later this year.

The teaser clip presents a stylized sequence in which the two performers ride motorcycles through city streets before arriving at a venue. In the video, they enter an elevator that transports them to a packed stadium, building anticipation for the upcoming shows. At one point, Usher declares, “It’s time,” with Brown responding, “Hell yeah,” as the scene transitions to a roaring crowd.

Though official tour dates and locations have not yet been released, the announcement has already generated excitement among fans and industry figures. Producer Hitmaka reacted online, writing, “Watching yall do ‘Party’ gone be insane. Our first number 1,” referencing one of the duo’s past collaborations.

The two artists have a history of working together, previously teaming up on songs like “New Flame,” “Party,” and a remix of “Back to Sleep,” all of which performed strongly on the charts. Their reunion on stage is expected to highlight these past hits while potentially introducing new material.

The tour news comes as Brown prepares to release his upcoming studio album, Brown, scheduled to drop on May 8. He recently released a new single titled “Obvious,” following an earlier track, “It Depends,” which featured Bryson Tiller. Usher later appeared on a remix of that song, further fueling speculation about continued collaborations between the two.

Brown is also coming off a highly successful touring run. His “Breezy Bowl XX” tour reportedly generated nearly $300 million in revenue and sold close to two million tickets across dozens of shows in North America and Europe, underscoring his strong draw as a live performer.

While additional details about the “R&B Tour” remain under wraps, the pairing of Usher and Brown signals a major moment for contemporary R&B, with fans now awaiting a full schedule and ticket information.

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