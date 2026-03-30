Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Usher Talks ‘Good Good’ Investment Practices Since Selling Minority Stake In Cleveland Cavaliers Usher recently chose to cash in on his long-term investment with the Cleveland Cavaliers.







Usher is all about those “good good” investments. The singer talked about his investment strategy since selling his minority stake in the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers.

According to Afrotech, Usher became a minority owner in the NBA franchise in 2004, partnering with an investor group led by Quicken Loans Founder Dan Gilbert. Usher shelled out a sizable check to expand his portfolio, contributing $9 million to solidify his 1% stake in the team.

He held the investment for over two decades as the Cavaliers made multiple NBA Finals appearances, winning a championship with former star player LeBron James in 2016. Since then, the franchise’s valuation has skyrocketed, with Forbes estimating its worth at $4.8 billion.

However, Usher recently decided to cash in on his long-term investment. While he says goodbye to part ownership, he believes the move was still a savvy choice. He confirmed that although he completed the sale, his relationship with Gilbert remains in good standing.

Speaking with Jabari Young for Forbes‘ “The Enterprise Zone,” the 47-year-old entertainer dived into his approach to investing. The R&B crooner likes to put his money where his heart is.

“I am open and available for ideas that I think give people some sort of cultural connection and experience. I don’t like to just invest in things just because of the numbers. If I’m not organically tied to it, then I don’t necessarily want to be associated with it,” Usher explained. “And that right there could be shorthand. Maybe the numbers need to look better. Maybe the analytics that come back. And the people with whom I work and rub elbows could make it easier for me to even understand certain levels.”

Usher’s investment legacy, however, goes beyond sports. The entertainer and investor also has several startups and is partnering with Big Sean on a $1 million entertainment innovation incubator. He even gives back to Atlanta, considered one of his hometowns, investing in its new Centennial Yards project. The $5 billion development will transform the downtown Atlanta neighborhood into an entertainment hub.

While his Usher’s New Look Foundation also helps Atlanta teens with mentorship, Usher believes he could learn a thing or two from seasoned investors. As he widens his portfolio, he remains committed to a standard of excellence with any aligned opportunities.

“Even at this age being a mentor I look to the world for mentorship in those areas of business. I just want to know more,” added Usher. “I want to grow, but I also want to offer something that’s very unique as a result of my experience and access, places I’ve gone and the level of what it is that I accept. It is excellence or nothing for me.”

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