Yeah! Usher To Receive His Flowers During Emory University’s 180th Commencement

Usher Raymond will receive an honorary doctorate during Emory University’s 180th commencement ceremony, where he will also serve as the commencement speaker.

The prestigious Atlanta university announced the news on its website on Feb. 27. Emory President Gregory L. Fenves praised the R&B singer’s influence on music and acknowledged the economic impact of his tours and performances.

“There are few artists in the history of popular music who have innovated as ceaselessly as Usher,” Fenves said. “Through acclaimed albums, era-defining songs, global tours, and live performances that showcase his peerless talent as a singer, songwriter, and dancer, Usher has connected profoundly with generations of fans, building a dedicated audience that continues to grow.”

The “Confessions” singer reflected on a career that began at 15 with the release of his self-titled debut album. His decades-long pursuit of musical excellence has earned him a devoted fan base and now, recognition from one of the nation’s leading research universities. Raymond said he is eager to share his experiences with Emory’s graduating class.

“I have spent my life following my spark — my passion — and trying to support young people as they find and follow their own passions,” Usher said. “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to speak to these incredible Emory students as they graduate and prepare to make their mark on the world.”

Emory’s commencement ceremony is scheduled for May 12 on the university’s Atlanta campus. The event will celebrate the achievements of the Class of 2024, with Usher joining an esteemed list of past honorary degree recipients.

Usher has just concluded the American leg of his Past, Present, Future tour, which launched in August 2024. Ever the showman, he seamlessly cycled through his extensive catalog, blending nostalgia with a glimpse into the future of his music. Adding to the spectacle, he glided across the stage on skates—a signature move that has become a fan favorite.

Bringing a touch of Atlanta club culture to the stage, Usher incorporated exotic dancers, striking a balance between sensuality and sophistication.

Now, the R&B legend is set to take his electrifying performance overseas as he brings the energy of Atlanta to audiences across the United Kingdom.

