Usher's Mom, Jonnetta Patton, Is Her Own Culinary Superstar With New Food Business







Jonnetta Patton is known for her managerial prowess, especially in how it has elevated her son, R&B legend Usher’s career. However, the former “momager” is now going from stages to smokehouses with her new food truck.

Her new claim-to-fame, J’s Smokehouse, opened in metro Atlanta on Aug. 2. According to WSB-TV, the entrepreneur’s current passion is the food industry.

“I enjoyed 17 years of creating one of the biggest artists in the world,” explained Patton. “I’m doing the same thing with my [cooking] incubator and now J’s Smokehouse.”

However, Patton has revitalized the traditional barbecue menu for a more inclusive selection.

She added, “What makes the menu different are our options, are vegan options. We have a pulled pork sandwich, and we have a vegan hot dog in the smokehouse. And they are amazing.”

To support his mom’s new venture, Usher stopped by its grand opening to get some good food. Patton shared that Usher was immensely proud of her.

While Patton’s success is well underway, her son has faced some setbacks as he begins his latest world tour. Off the heels of a successful Las Vegas residency, the 45-year-old had to postpone his first slew of concerts in Atlanta.

“He always wants to give you the best, and it was just very stressful,” Patton said. “It was very, very stressful, but he’s OK. And his doctors have advised him to just rest. He needs to rest because he’s a hard worker coming off a Super Bowl and then all that in between. It was too much.”

Despite the delayed start, Usher is preparing for the rest of his world tour to commence. In the meantime, Patton not only has her own food truck but also a culinary incubator to indulge all chefs in a shared kitchen experience.

