Usher Gives Dr. Dre His Flowers During Las Vegas Residency With Epic Tribute











While performing at his My Way Las Vegas Residency Oct. 20, R&B icon Usher gave the spotlight to a legend in the audience–Dr. Dre. The touching moment between Usher and rapper producer Dr. Dre was caught on camera and posted to social media.



The 45-year-old “I Don’t Mind” singer gave a shout out to the influential music powerhouse with a tribute during his set. He said to the packed indoor concert venue at Park MGM’s Dolby Live, “He is an amazing contributor to this music industry for all the artists he has broken, as well as the amazing artist that he is, ladies and gentlemen, please put your hands together for the one, the only Dr. Dre.”

https://www.tiktok.com/@hotfreestyletv/video/7291764748050287878?_r=1&_t=8gthI6Yh5fa

Fifty-eight-year-old Grammy-award winning Hip-Hop artist and producer, Dr. Dre, stood up from his seat in the crowd to wave to the audience and salute the R&B crooner. Dre went the stage to hug Usher and share a few quick words of appreciation.

“Yo, Dre! I’m giving you your flowers tonight, my man,” He said, before beginning to play a medley of some of Dr. Dre’s biggest hits for the concert venue.

Most notably, the tribute included industry haymakers like “Forgot about Dre,” “Still D.R.E”, and “Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang” Ain’t No Fun (If The Homies Can’t Have None)’

Usher had the whole crowd going as he danced along to the medley and grooved alongside Dre to his own hits. The “OMG” singer immortalized the moment by sharing a video of it onto his Instagram. He captioned the post, “THE West Coast Legend @drdre was in the house so U know I had to give him his flowers !! 🙌🏾,”

Other big names were present and received a shout out from the performer. On the same night, he showed some love for Los Angeles rapper Doja Cat and Fantastic Four’s Jessica Alba who were out in the crowd. According to PEOPLE, Usher serenaded the women with his song “There Goes My Baby.”