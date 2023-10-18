Superstar! Usher Granted Key To The City In Las Vegas

Usher was crowned the ‘King of Las Vegas’ by City Councilman Cedric Crear and Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman during a special ceremony at Las Vegas City Hall, as reported by News 3 Las Vegas.

In recognition of his contributions to the community, his popular three-year residency, and his upcoming performance at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, the iconic singer was presented with the key to the city and had October 17 officially declared as “Usher Raymond Day.”

According to Vibe, Councilman Crear commended Usher’s legendary journey and transformative impact on the entertainment industry. “Usher has been an absolutely incredible brand ambassador for Las Vegas with his extremely popular residency called My Way.”

He also underlined the significance of Usher’s role in the Super Bowl Halftime Show, highlighting that it marked a historic moment for the city. He declared, “And we know you’re gonna do us proud.”

Today, we honored @Usher by giving him the key to the city and proclaiming Oct. 17 as Usher Raymond Day! 🗝️ Watch the event here: ➡️ https://t.co/hewBk2XcKX The Grammy-award-winning global superstar will headline the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, 2024.… pic.twitter.com/xOctZCOzDj — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) October 18, 2023

During the ceremony, Usher expressed deep gratitude for the city’s recognition, saying, “Councilman, thank you so much for this momentous moment. I know the efforts that go into doing something like this, and I don’t take it for granted. I wanna thank you for your belief in the future and your ability to be able to recognize those things that actually do grow your city.”

Usher emphasized the significance of his residency, which commenced in July 2021, as it symbolized the resurgence of live entertainment following the pandemic.

“This was the groundswell for the belief that we would get back to the norm that we know we needed,” he shared.

Usher extended his appreciation to Mayor Carolyn Goodman for embracing his Lovers & Friends Festival and hinted at future endeavors aimed at benefiting underserved communities. He revealed plans to “do things and create a groundswell that represents the incredible city that it is.”

Mayor Goodman lauded Usher’s selflessness and dedication to making the world a better place, noting, “This is a man that cares about everybody and he knows the future of our country and around this world, which is a mess. That if you help others and you help our children have another chance, a better chance, what better marriage than the city of Las Vegas and the genius, benevolent, compassionate, talented Usher Raymond?”

Usher then teased that his Halftime Show performance might include some of his collaborators, emphasizing that it would represent his legacy and incredible collaborations.

