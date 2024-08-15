by Jeroslyn JoVonn Usher Postpones Tour To Rest And Heal, ‘I Can’t Physically Give You My Best’ After two years of consistent touring, Usher's body is finally catching up with him and forcing him to take a well-deserved rest.







After two years of consistent touring, Usher’s body is finally catching up with him and forcing him to take a well-deserved rest. Unfortunately, for fans, that means postponing the launch of his highly anticipated ‘Past Present Future’ tour.

The Grammy-winning singer took to Instagram on Aug. 14 to announce the first of his three Atlanta shows will be postponed. According to the “Hey Daddy” singer, he must “give my body a second to rest and heal.”

The statement said there will be a rescheduled date where “you’ll also be getting 100% of me.”

“The last thing I want to ever do is disappoint you, the fans who have been eagerly waiting for this tour to start,” he continued. “However, I wouldn’t be the entertainer that I am if I can’t physically give you my best.”

The singer’s team will announce the rescheduled dates in the future. Usher is still scheduled to perform at the venue on Aug. 16 and Aug. 17. State Farm Arena says that all previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates once announced.

The Usher show scheduled for tonight, August 14, has been postponed. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date once announced. More information will be posted on https://t.co/WKikjueJt2 and emailed to ticketholders directly when available. — State Farm Arena (@StateFarmArena) August 14, 2024

While prioritizing your health is understandable, fans who purchased tickets for the canceled shows are expressing their disappointment online.

“Flight just landed in Atlanta. So disappointed. But health comes first,” one fan wrote.

“I drove hrs to see you tonight, all the rehearsal you been posting and what not and now today you postponed the opening day?!” another fan posted. “This is crazy!!!! You had since February to get it together. I’m upset and very at that 😡😡😡😡you knew this since last night, I bet you do the concert on Friday and Saturday tho.”

Another called out the fans who defended the singer and accused them of only doing so because Usher didn’t cancel their tour dates.

“Some of yall saying this and that bc tonight (Wednesday)is not the night you are supposed to see him!” they wrote. “As a fan for 3O years, I’m I titled to my feelings, and that’s that!!! I’ve made arrangements for a babysitter, rental cars, gas, hotel, job, hair, nails, etc. If he’s sick, I can understand, but I still have expenses, period!!!!! Traveling is not a drive down the street and go home-it’s traffic, time, etc.”

Usher still has the rest of his tour to make up for the rocky start.

