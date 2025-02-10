Former USPS Employee, Co-Conspirator Sentenced After Stealing Over $24M Worth Of Checks

A former U.S. Postal Service employee in North Carolina and a co-conspirator are headed to prison for their involvement in a scheme that dealt with over $24 million of stolen checks.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of North Carolina, has announced that the USPS employee, Nakedra Shannon and Desiray Carter, who resided in Charlotte, were both sentenced to more than four years each, followed by two years of supervised release for their roles in stealing incoming and outgoing checks from the U.S. mail.

Shannon was sentenced to five years in prison while Carter was given four years and six months. A third person involved in the theft, Donell Gardner, was sentenced on July 2024, to 54 months in prison and three years of supervised release after his release.

The defendants all pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit financial institution fraud and theft of government property. All three defendants will also have to pay $113,333.87 in restitution, jointly and severally.

Court records show that from March 2021 to July 2023, Shannon was working at the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) as a mail processing clerk at a distribution center in Charlotte. The 30-year-old admitted in court, that from April to July 2023, she worked with Gardner and Carter to steal incoming and outgoing checks from the post office. After receiving the stolen checks, Gardner and Carter sold them to other individuals who also used the Telegram channel OG Glass House.

The checks that were stolen totaled over $24 million, including over $12 million in stolen checks posted for sale on OG Glass House. This also included more than $8 million in stolen U.S. Treasury checks. The three defendants received hundreds of thousands of dollars in criminal proceeds from the mail theft scheme.

RELATED CONTENT: False Alarm: USPS Reverses Decision To Stop Shipments From China, Relieving Shein & Temu Shoppers