False Alarm: USPS Reverses Decision To Stop Shipments From China, Relieving Shein & Temu Shoppers 

A little less than 24 hours after the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) announced a pause on incoming shipments from China, the postal agency changed its mind, relieving Shein and Temu shoppers, CNBC reports.

On Feb. 4, fans of the inexpensive e-commerce retailers were shocked that USPS announced a halt on accepting parcels from China and Hong Kong posts “until further notice.”

On Feb. 5, things seemingly went back to normal.

“The USPS and Customs and Border Protection are working closely together to implement an efficient collection mechanism for the new China tariffs to ensure the least disruption to package delivery,” the agency said in a post.

The move came just days after President Donald Trump continued his tariff threats with an additional 10% tax on Chinese goods. On Feb. 3, Trump agreed to hold off on imposing 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico for 30 days. As part of the deal, Trump seemingly closed a trade loophole known as “de minimis,” allowing exporters to ship packages under $800 to the U.S. duty-free.

The suspension immediately caught the attention of fans of Temu and Shein, which are popular due to their inexpensive clothing, furniture, and electronics.

It would also have affected shipments from Amazon, Fashion Nova, and other online shops, something social media users quickly pointed out. “Soooo…most packages from Amazon, eBay, Shein…are just gonna be stopped…?? Do they know how much sh*t comes from China?” @daezsanryo said.

And, as @miralaluna claimed, the move affected purchases “from Amazon, Temu, Shein, Fashion Nova, and literally any online store you purchase from. If you can’t find something locally, you’re sh*t out of luck!” she said.

Of course, another user called Trump out directly.

Rob Handfield, a professor of supply chain management at North Carolina State University, said that U.S. lawmakers want to look tough on China. Still, some other concerns result in policy changes being rescinded. Policymakers also look at fast fashion labor practices in China, though the Trump-Vance administration hasn’t identified why China is the target.

The Biden-Harris administration was once zoning in on de minimis exemption, labeling it as “abusive,” with shipments increasing from close to 140 million a year to over a billion.