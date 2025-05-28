News by Kandiss Edwards DAMN! Detroit Postal Workers Charged In $63 Million Mail Fraud Racket The United States Postal Service has filed charges against four Michigan individuals who, allegedly, participated in a $63 million mail fraud scheme.







On May 23, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan announced federal charges against four individuals involved in a $63 million mail theft and fraud conspiracy.

The defendants, Jaiswan Williams, Dequan Foreman, Vanessa Hargrove, and Crystal Jenkins, face charges of conspiracy to aid and abet and bank and wire fraud. Notably, Hargrove and Jenkins were employees of the United States Postal Service. The pair worked at the agency at the time of the alleged offenses.

According to the charging documents, Hargrove and Jenkins used their positions within the USPS to intercept and steal checks and other physical items from the mail. Subsequently, Williams and Foreman sold the items online through various marketplaces. The stolen checks and property are valued at approximately $63 million.

Acting Inspector in the USPS Detroit Division, Sean McStravick, stressed that the government will not go easy on the alleged criminals as they represent a larger issue in the postal service.

“The charges against these four individuals underscore the U.S. Postal Inspection Service’s commitment to securing the nation’s mail system from those who seek to exploit it for personal and financial gain,” said McStravick.

In a press release, Special Agent in Charge Charles Miller of the Detroit Field Office made clear that the crime is not just white collar. The actions had consequences for many Americans.

“The stealing of checks is not a victimless crime. The stolen checks belonged to citizens to help them make payments for vital services or help through a tough time,” said Miller. “The violations alleged in these charges carry extra weight as some of these individuals were trusted as public servants. We are committed, along with our law enforcement partners, to using our unique expertise to track intricate financial systems, find criminals, and hold them accountable for the crimes committed.”

The investigation was a collaborative effort involving multiple federal agencies. If convicted, they face significant penalties. Penalties include up to 30 years of imprisonment. The case comes at a time when the USPS is under threat.

USPS Under Threat

The USPS is currently facing renewed privatization pressures from the Trump administration. In May 2025, Trump proposed moving the USPS under the Department of Commerce. The move is seen by many as a step toward privatization. The action could potentially endanger the institution as a universal American service.

The appointment of former FedEx board member David Steiner has fueled concerns about the administration’s agenda. Unions representing postal workers have organized protests across the country. The unions stress the importance of maintaining the USPS as a public institution that serves all Americans, regardless of location or income.

