U.S. Postal Service Releases Holiday Shipping Schedule

The U.S. Postal Service has released its recommended mailing and shipping deadlines for the 2025 holiday season to help ensure delivery by Dec. 25. The guidelines cover multiple mail categories and apply to both the U.S. and U.S. territories.

For the Lower 48 states, the recommended send-by dates are: Dec. 17 for Ground Advantage and First-Class Mail; Dec. 18 for Priority Mail; and Dec. 20 for Priority Mail Express. In Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, and U.S. territories, Ground Advantage should be mailed by Dec. 16, while First-Class, Priority, and Priority Express match the lower-48 schedule.

“During the holiday season, customers should always plan to mail and ship packages early to ensure arrival by Dec. 25,” USPS wrote in a statement.

USPS directs users to its holiday shipping page for full details, including military and international mailing guidelines.

This advisory arrives as USPS prepares to handle another peak season of high package and mail volume. Retailers, postal partners, and individual senders are encouraged to incorporate these deadlines into their shipping plans.

The 2025 recommendations mirror recent years’ patterns. In 2024, USPS also established similar cutoffs. Retailers and shipping consultants often remind consumers that heavy volume, weather or transit disruptions may warrant shipment earlier than the recommended date.

The deadlines also align with a temporary rate schedule change: beginning Oct. 5, USPS will implement holiday surcharges on certain package services, effective through Jan. 18, 2026. The surcharge applies to Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Ground Advantage and Parcel Select services. USPS says the higher rates are necessary to ” help cover extra handling costs to ensure a success ful peak season.” Rates during the holiday’s will range from 40 cents to 13 dollars.

Consumers can find more details and printable schedules at local post offices and on the USPS website. The agency said its goal is to help people plan ahead, avoid last-minute rushes and keep holiday deliveries reliable.

