Utah Officials Are Not Feeling President Trump’s Pardon For NBA YoungBoy

President Donald Trump pardoned recording artist NBA YoungBoy, but a prosecutor and sheriff in Utah does not agree with the move; they released a statement objecting to it.

According to KUTV, Cache County Attorney Taylor Sorensen and Sheriff D. Chad Jensen stated they disagreed with the president’s reasoning for making the move for Kentrell Gaulden (NBA Youngboy). The Trump Administration said that the rapper’s pardon was done to “correct a politicized and weaponized justice system.” Not so say Sorenson and Jensen. The officials state they are proud of the work done to obtain the original conviction against the Baton Rouge-raised rapper.

The two officials released a statement after the news was delivered that the convicted artist had been granted the legal move May 28.

“We are extremely proud of the work our investigator and prosecutors did on this case as well as grateful for all the help we received from other local and federal agencies. Mr. Gaulden pled guilty to the charges in this investigation, and we feel strongly the Justice System in Cache County is far from a weaponized system of justice.

”We have highly trained, honest, experienced and professional sheriff’s investigators and county prosecutors, along with respected District Court Judges and Defense Attorneys. We, along with all of our staff are proud of the work we do in Cache County.”