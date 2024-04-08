Uzo Aduba Adapts To Motherhood And Helps Gen Z Embrace Their Unique Smiles

Emmy-Award-winning actress Uzo Aduba has teamed up with Colgate to inspire Gen Z and young adults to smile with confidence on their own terms, even if the general public may find it “imperfect.”

With her recently entering motherhood, Aduba shares how important it is for her to instill confidence in the next generation. Having a unique smile herself, Aduba is serving as an ambassador to Colgate’s new “My Smile is My Superpower” campaign.

An original music video launched on March 25, “The Beauty of Gaps” celebrates a range of smiles to a whistled take on the empowering anthem, “Roar.” Through this campaign, Colgate aims to show everyone once and for all that all smiles are beautiful smiles, no matter their size, shape, or shade.

It’s an important campaign for Aduba, who welcomed her daughter Adaiba Lee Nonyem in November and aims to show her and the Gen Z community the “superpower” in their diverse smiles.

“I have a gap, you know, and when I was growing up, I stood in a place where I wasn’t celebrating it as much as I do today,” she tells BLACK ENTERPRISE.

“It’s really exciting to be partnering with Colgate who has this incredible initiative of trying to get Gen Z generation excited about their smile. They’re in pursuit of what they’re calling a perfect smile, and they don’t know that they already have it because the definition of a perfect smile is the one you already own. And so I am really excited to be a part of it because I know that my smile is a superpower and I want for them to know it too.”

In the event her daughter does develop a gap in her teeth, she’s lucky to have a mom who’s ready to set her on a path to self-love and acceptance.

“I want my daughter to know that she’s beautiful just as she is right now already,” she said. “If she has a gap or otherwise that her uniqueness, that individual smile that she possesses already is what makes her shine.”

As part of the initiative, Colgate is dedicated to reaching 250,000 children with resources promoting smile confidence through its Bright Smiles, Bright Futures (BSBF) program. The program aims to empower children and families to attain healthy and vibrant futures through educational materials, screenings conducted via mobile dental vans, classroom kits for teachers, and various other offerings.

Regarding propelling the next generation to greatness, Aduba shares some tips on motherhood she’s acquired since welcoming her daughter and supports our “Culture Shift” host, who made her big pregnancy announcement!

“You are going to love it. It is the most beautiful experience,” Aduba shared. “The moment it happens, it changes your life. You’re going to feel so many emotions, all of them beautiful. And you’re going to be great.”

Press play below to learn more about the My Smile Is My Superpower campaign, Aduba’s thoughts on motherhood, and her upcoming work on Shonda Rhimes’ The Residence.

RELATED CONTENT: Uzo Aduba Wins First SAG Award, Makes History