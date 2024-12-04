Vanessa Williams Slays For The Premiere Of Her Performance In ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ Musical

Vanessa Williams was front and center at the premiere party for “The Devil Wears Prada” musical in London on Dec. 1.

The award-winning actress and singer, who takes on the role of the “Devil” herself, Miranda Priestly, posed for photos outside The British Museum as captured by USA Today. She was joined in the celebration by fellow cast members, including Amy Di Bartolomeo as Emily, Matt Henry as Nigel, and Georgie Buckland as Andy.

“Opening night? Groundbreaking. Opening @pradawestend was nothing short of extraordinary,” Williams shared in an Instagram post. “From the stunning cast to the dazzling energy, it was a night to remember and just the start of something amazing.”

The musical originated from the hit 2006 film starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway and is based on the 2003 novel by Lauren Weisberger, a former assistant to Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. It tells the story of a young journalist navigating the demands of a fashion magazine and its fearsome editor.

The musical was composed by Elton John, who revealed his struggle to watch his work in action after losing his eyesight because of an eye infection.

“I haven’t been able to come to many of the previews because, as you know, I’ve lost my eyesight, so, it’s hard for me to see it,” he said during the musical’s opening night at London’s Dominion Theatre, which was also a charity gala for the Elton John AIDS foundation.. “But I love to hear it, and it quite sounded good tonight.”

Williams celebrated the opening with an Instagram post sharing photos from the night and highlighting its ties to support the Foundation.

“Last night wasn’t just about fashion—it was about compassion,” she captioned her post. Honored to celebrate #WorldAIDSDay at the Opening Night Gala of The Devil Wears Prada musical in support of the Elton John AIDS Foundation.”

“The Devil Wears Prada” musical is officially open, with shows slated into October 2025.

