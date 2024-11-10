News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Vanity Fair Trolls ‘The Convicted Felon’ Donald Trump With Viral Digital Cover Following Election Win Vanity Fair unveils scathing magazine cover in response to Donald Trump's election victory.







Vanity Fair unloaded the clip on Donald Trump following his election win on Nov. 5.

The cover garnered over 1 million views on X, 28,000 likes, and 10,000 reposts, while the Instagram post amassed more than 1 million likes on its first day. The photo the magazine went with showed a close-up shot of Trump staring into the eyes of the camera with his signature tan and scowl.

“Four years after launching an unprecedented attack on democracy and leaving the White House in disgrace, the convicted felon and twice-impeached politician will return to Washington, DC, as the 47th president of the United States,” Vanity Fair captioned the cover.

Donald Trump has won the 2024 election.



Four years after launching an unprecedented attack on democracy and leaving the White House in disgrace, the convicted felon will return to Washington, DC, as the 47th president of the United States.



🔗: https://t.co/rznxBpYKMZ pic.twitter.com/bBo5xS3BPU — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) November 6, 2024

The verbiage is all facts about the President-elect who has the country divided and many fearful of his return to the White House. Responses to Vanity Fair‘s cover highlight the split between the Americans who support another Trump presidency and those who don’t.

“Women who voted for Trump just sent back the women’s movement by 100 years. Unbelievable,” one critic stated on Vanity Fair‘s Instagram post of the cover.

“He won the popular vote, the PEOPLE have spoken the majority of people are tired of the progressive/woke agenda,” added one Trump supporter.

The debate continued on X, formerly known as Twitter, where Trump supporters faced opposition from those who voted for Vice President Kamala Harris.

“And despite all of that, people overwhelmingly voted for him over Kamala. He was the safer bet,” a Trump supporter tweeted.

“How embarrassing for America…” added one Harris supporter.

Donald Trump addressed his supporters at his election night watch party in West Palm Beach, Florida, early Wednesday morning, following Fox News’ projection of his victory in the 2024 presidential election.

“I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honor of being elected your 47th president, and your 45th president, and every citizen. And I will fight for you, for your family, and your future. Every single day I will be fighting for you, and with every breath in my body. I will not rest until we have delivered the strong, safe, and prosperous America that our children deserve, and that you deserve,” he said.