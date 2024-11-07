Racist Messages Sent To University of Alabama Students After Trump Win

On Nov. 5, Donald Trump became the 2024 President-elect of the United States.

On Nov. 6, it was reported that racist text messages were sent to students across the University of Alabama campus.

Arleta McCall shared a Facebook post that displayed the contents of a message she alleges were sent to her daughter, Alyse.

“you have been selected to pick cotton at the nearest plantation,” the text read. “If Our Executive Slaves will come get you in a brown van, be prepared to be searched down once you’ve enter the plantation. You are in Plantation group C. good day.”

McCall was understandably outraged and concerned for her daughter.

“Let me be perfectly clear…. I AM NOT MY ANCESTORS! I DO NOT PLAY ABOUT ME OR MINE! Alyse called me in tears after receiving this message on her personal cell phone. She said that numerous @univofalabama black students received similar messages. I will not sit still until SOMETHING is done!!”

McCall’s daughter is not the only student facing similar harassing. Multiple posts circulated X with different versions of the same text. In some of text messages, the word “cotton” is misspelled as “cutton.”

The messages were sent from an unidentifiable 800-number. According to an X user, the texts have been sent to multiple students at Southern colleges and universities, including Clemson and Alabama State.

A lot of students at Alabama State (HBCU), Clemson, and the University of Alabama got this very same text message. My LB even got one. I wonder how widespread this is. https://t.co/yOr7RL8YuS pic.twitter.com/gDvqvwrHwa — 🗣 Thee Doctor (@RegalBasil) November 6, 2024

Incidents of intolerance have cropped up after Election Day. Information about Project 2025, a massive, ultra-conservative agenda that was long been rumored to be Trump’s policy plan, is making the rounds on social media.

It is unclear if the full Project 2025 agenda will be adopted during the Trump administration, still the message of what to expect over the next four years is becoming clearer.

