Popular Vegan Restaurant Seva Detroit Closing Due to Unsustainable Financial Challenges







Seva Detroit, one of the Motor City’s staple vegetarian and vegan restaurants, will close its doors on February 28.

On Sunday, Feb. 23, the popular restaurant announced on Facebook that closing is the result of “years of financial challenges since COVID.”

“We’ve reached a point where we can no longer sustain operations,” the statement read. “Seva Detroit has been more than just a place to eat — it has been a space for connection and community. We’ve cherished being part of your lives.

“If you’re able to visit this week, we would love to see you one last time. More than anything, we just want to say thank you. Thank you for your support, your kindness and for making Seva Detroit what it was. It has truly been an honor.”

Founded in 2011 and located at 66 E. Forest, Seva became a beloved spot known for its vegetarian and plant-based vegan dishes featuring Mexican, Thai, and other comfort food favorites. While the Detroit location is closing, the Ann Arbor location, which has been open since 1973, will remain open.

“We’ve cherished being part of your lives, whether it was for a quick lunch, a first date, a birthday celebration, or simply a place where you always knew you’d find a delicious meal and a familiar face,” the restaurant wrote.

“We are all going to miss you! Thank you for all the yummy eats,” one person wrote.

“So sad to hear this. You guys were my comfort spot throughout my time at WSU. I wish you all the absolute best,” another person added.

Another patron encouraged the community to come out and support Seva Restaurant in the days ahead of its closing.

“The best way you can help is to flood the store with purchases and encourage others to do the same,” they wrote.

