Venus Williams Leads WTA Stars Earning College Degrees At Indiana University East Venus Williams led the pack when she became the first professional tennis player to graduate from the Indiana University East.







Venus Williams is breaking barriers beyond the court, paving the way for a new wave of professional tennis players earning college degrees through Indiana University East (IUE).

The decorated tennis champion, a former world No. 1 in both singles and doubles, was the first to earn a college degree through a partnership between the WTA, the Women’s Tennis Benefit Association, and Indiana University East, Forbes reported. Since receiving her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in August 2015, Williams has inspired a wave of WTA players to follow suit and reshape how female athletes prepare for life after tennis.

Kayla Day, the 2016 U.S. Open junior champion, is the latest WTA standout to graduate from Indiana University East, earning her bachelor’s degree in psychology as part of the Class of 2025. Since Williams first enrolled back in 2011, 24 WTA players have completed their degrees through the program, including 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens, Caroline Dolehide, Cici Bellis, Irina Falconi, Christina McHale, and Marie Bouzkova.

Williams earned over $42 million in prize money throughout her tennis career, which she strategically invested in a range of business ventures. These include her activewear brand Eleven; her interior design company, V Starr Interiors; a minority ownership stake in the Miami Dolphins; and the launch of her AI design platform, Palazzo, in 2024.

After enrolling in The Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale in 2007, the Compton native returned to college in 2011 to expand her influence from the court to the boardroom, choosing a business-focused academic path.

“It was always my dream to have a business degree, and I ended up going to art school so many times, but in the back of my head, I felt like I needed the tools to be a better leader, to be a better planner, to be better at all of the things I wanted to do in my businesses because I’m so hands-on,” Venus said in 2015.

The WTA’s partnership with IUE is tailored to accommodate the demanding schedules of professional athletes. With rolling admissions and eight-week course sessions offered year-round, including between semesters, players can continue their studies without interrupting their careers.

Academic advisors are even available via FaceTime to support athletes during the European clay-court season. While the players must meet the same academic standards as any student, they have the flexibility to celebrate their graduation through virtual or off-campus ceremonies that honor their dedication, pride, and accomplishment.

“Student-athletes have proven to be better students because of the discipline, you know, the routines they have,” said IUE Chancellor Dennis Rome. “This translates over into real-life successful practices that will help them advance in work and careers and family and everything. So it’s that type of student demographic that really enhances institutional enrollment and retention.”

With several success stories now in place, Venus Williams stands as a trailblazer for the WTA-IUE partnership, becoming the first professional athlete to graduate from the program tailored for players. Her milestone reinforces her legacy of championing education and empowerment for women in sports. The IUE collaboration is just one of many WTA initiatives aimed at supporting the personal and professional growth of female athletes.

