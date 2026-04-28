News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Anonymous Angel Donor Pays For Veteran’s Wheelchair After VA Dept Refused Replacement Lisa Groves was refused a new wheelchair by the VA department over claims she's had too many that later broke.







An anonymous donor has paid for a veteran’s new motorized wheelchair after Veterans Affairs services refused to cover it.

Lisa Groves was the focus of a recent WSB-TV news story, in which she detailed her conflict with the Department of Veterans’ Affairs over a replacement wheelchair. The VA refused to replace her broken power wheelchair, claiming that Groves had abused her prior devices.

The lack of a resolution left Groves crying out for help, as the broken chair left her immobile. Fortunately for Groves, her story fell upon the right ears as she described her plight.

The veteran had also reached out to local leadership across Metro Atlanta for help with her disability matter. However, no one had answered the call until an anonymous news watcher took action.

The person, who prefers to remain anonymous, footed the bill for a new custom wheelchair for Groves. Now, the veteran can move about safely and more efficiently, while thanking God for the answered prayer.

“I just thank God that you listened to me. I reached out to everybody, my Senators, Congresspeople, everybody. And everybody disregarded me. If it wasn’t for you coming out, I don’t know what I would do,” explained Groves to a WSB-TV reporter.

Before her new power chair, Groves’ broken device left her feeling discouraged about continuing her life. The Georgia veteran admitted to a suicide attempt over feeling trapped in her apartment.

However, the VA has remained adamant about not granting a replacement chair. In a statement to the news outlet, the department also noted that her past mobility devices had sustained over $30,000 in damage.

Despite this, Groves claims she did not cause the wear and tear, blaming faulty machinery from the vendors that produce the devices. Her last VA-provided chair had its motor go out shortly after the device received new wheels.

“Went to check my mailbox, it broke down. And I was sitting there humiliated because I’m in the middle of the street. My neighbors are coming and getting around me, directing traffic. I could have been killed,” Groves said.

Now, with this gift toward her mobility, Groves feels as though she can move forward with her life.

“I want to tell veterans, don’t give up. You’ve got to fight. I’ve been an advocate for 34 years, and I had to fight hard for myself. Don’t give up. Don’t let people tell you no,” explained the woman.

She added, “I feel like I got my life back. I feel a human being again.”

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