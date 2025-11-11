Politics by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Veteran’s Day Looks Different As Government Shutdown Impacts Veterans Affair Department The government shutdown has halted many services managed by the Department of Veterans Affairs.







Although Veterans’ Day honors the contributions of former military members, this year’s federal holiday may look a little different amid a government shutdown.

The shutdown has essentially halted many federal agencies and operations, from the release of SNAP benefits to those working at Air Traffic Control centers. While many federal workers have felt the effects of the shutdown, another group of service members and veterans has also taken a hit, even on their designated day of recognition.

Celebrated on Nov. 11, Veterans’ Day is an official day of remembrance for retired members of the U.S. Armed Forces. However, the shutdown has stunted the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, leaving many of its services and employees on hold. The VA manages the rollout of healthcare, pensions, and other benefits to veterans nationwide.

According to USA Today, many VA employees were furloughed following the shutdown. Initial numbers presumed only 15,000 of the 460,000 employed under the VA would face furloughs. However, actual figures revealed that 37,000 employees were suspended or working without a full paycheck.

The staff shortage left many operations in limbo, including transition briefings for those leaving the armed forces. Career counseling for the approximately 100,000 veterans enrolled in the VA’s Readiness and Employment program has also been paused. Additionally, more than 50 regional benefit offices faced closures amid the shutdown.

With GI Bill hotlines unplugged as well as stalled placements of permanent headstones at almost a hundred VA cemeteries, Veterans have faced their own unique struggles as the government attempts to reopen. Those needing pre-need burial support are also waiting for Congress to pass a deal.

This is also threatening to the nation’s prominent Black veteran population. According to the Black Veterans Empowerment Council, there remain over 2 million Black vets across the country. This demographic accounts for 12% of the total number of former military men and women.

While benefits have continued to roll out, the discontinuation of several essential VA services has made this Veteran’s Day an outlier. Fortunately, VA medical centers and other services remain operational, including burials, housing benefits, compensation, and the review of veterans’ cases. Suicide prevention programs and the Veteran Primary Call Center, Crisis and Benefit Hotlines still operate.

However, the celebration of Veterans’ Day has been slightly overshadowed by the stifled VA services prompted by the federal crisis. While the government shutdown is nearing an end, departments from the USDA to VA will need time to recover from the halted operations.

RELATED CONTENT: Elevate Your Excellence: Ananda Lewis Remembered As The Luminous VJ Who Defined A Generation’s Voice