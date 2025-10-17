VIBE And Rolling Stone Merge To Expand Hip-Hop And R&B Coverage, Led By Datwon Thomas

VIBE and Rolling Stone are joining forces in a merger aimed at strengthening and expanding hip-hop and R&B coverage across both legacy music brands.

Announced on Oct. 16, the partnership will expand VIBE’s coverage of hip-hop and R&B on Rolling Stone while diving deeper into hip-hop culture, Billboard reports. As part of the collaboration, VIBE will release special collector’s print editions and debut a new video interview series spotlighting influential figures across music, sports, and fashion.

VIBE’s longtime editor-in-chief, Datwon Thomas, will serve as strategic advisor to assist with the transition.

“Coming back to VIBE in this role is deeply meaningful to me, and I am proud to remain connected to such an iconic brand that has been such a big part of my life,” Thomas said. “The opportunity to help guide VIBE into the next phase of its growth and continued legacy is an honor.”

The merger will have Rolling Stone investing in VIBE across video, podcasts, longform journalism, social media, and experiential initiatives.

Said Julian Holguin, CEO of Rolling Stone, “This historic team-up will enable Rolling Stone to level up the publication’s hip-hop and R&B coverage, allowing RS to dive deeper into the culture.”

Legendary music visionary Quincy Jones founded VIBE in 1993.

“VIBE will continue to power cultural conversations and reestablish itself as a driving force for commentary and reporting,” Holguin said. “Our goal is to continue the mission VIBE was founded on while leveraging Rolling Stone to amplify its presence across all platforms.”

The merger of the two Penske Media Corp. (PMC) brands comes amid a Justice Department review of PMC’s joint venture deal with rival MRC, which would consolidate many of the country’s leading music and entertainment news outlets. Last month, MRC—owner of The Hollywood Reporter and Billboard—and PMC—publisher of Rolling Stone, Variety, and Deadline—announced the creation of a joint publishing venture combining their editorial brands.

A source familiar with the deal says the Justice Department told Axios that the agency is still evaluating whether the merger between these two major entertainment media companies could be anti-competitive.

Following the announcement, respected R&B journalist Mya Abraham confirmed her departure from VIBE due to the merger.

“Due to the VIBE/Rolling Stone merger, my time as R&B Reporter has come to an end,” Abraham wrote on X. “I’m still processing today’s news, so bear with me as I get through the calls/texts/emails/DMs. Just know it’s been the joy and honor of my life to document R&B in this capacity. 🤎”

