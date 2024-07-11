Politics by Stacy Jackson Vice President Harris Motivates Alpha Kappa Alpha Sisters To Back Biden Campaign Vice President Harris addressed her sisters of Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA) Sorority Inc., rallying support for the Biden campaign.









On July 9, Vice President Kamala Harris addressed her sisters of Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA) Sorority Inc. during a Dallas convention, rallying support for the Biden campaign.

The event, part of the White House’s “Summer of Engagement,” saw Harris emphasizing the administration’s accomplishments and the importance of mobilization. “We know when we organize, mountains move…When we mobilize, nations change. And when we vote, we make history,” Vice President Harris declared to her fellow Alpha Kappa Alpha members, according to The Washington Post. Harris highlighted the Biden administration’s efforts in healthcare, maternal mortality, student loan debt, and medical debt relief. She also stressed the current threats to fundamental rights, stating, “Across our nation, we are witnessing a full-on assault on hard-fought, hard-won freedoms and rights…”

The gathering of 19,000 Black women represents a crucial demographic for the Biden campaign’s reelection hopes. As a Howard University graduate and Alpha Kappa Alpha member, Vice President Harris has consistently engaged with the Divine Nine, the group of historically Black Greek organizations. Her involvement with the sorority has been a significant aspect of her political career and the Biden campaign outreach strategy, especially as the Biden campaign faces challenges, including concerns BE recently noted that escalated from the President’s shaky debate against Donald Trump.

Vice President Harris is working to maintain enthusiasm among Black voters for the 2024 election. In 2020, exit polls showed overwhelming support from Black women for the Biden campaign, though recent surveys suggest a potential decline in support among voters of color.

Her role extends beyond the Alpha Kappa Alpha event. The Biden campaign has been deploying her to engage various key Democratic constituencies, including Latino, AAPI, and younger voters. Her appearances include a recent campaign event in Las Vegas focused on Asian American, Hawaiian Native, and Pacific Islander voters and an upcoming trip to Greensboro, N.C. The Biden campaign’s strategy of utilizing Vice President Harris’s connections to Alpha Kappa Alpha and other Black organizations is evident in her scheduled meeting with Zeta Phi Beta members in Indianapolis later this month. As previously covered by BLACK ENTERPRISE, she spent last Saturday at the Essence Festival in New Orleans, speaking to a crowd of mostly Black women.