Uncategorized by Stacy Jackson Vice President Harris Takes on Big Corporations: Asserts Federal Ban On Price Gouging Vice President Harris plans to take on corporate landlords and investigate price fixing in an effort to lower costs for American families.







In an upcoming debate scheduled for Friday in Raleigh, North Carolina, Vice President Harris will reportedly assert her plans for a federal ban on corporate price gouging on food, housing, and prescription drug costs. This proposal is expected to tackle inflation in an effort to lower Americans’ costs.

According to CBS News, the proposal marks Vice President Harris’s first major policy initiative since she entered the presidential race. Officials representing the Harris-Walz campaign shared that the policy strives to lower costs for middle-class families. “When I am president, I will continue that work to bring down prices,” Harris said at her Arizona rally earlier this month.

Promising to prioritize middle-class and working-class families, she stated, “I will take on big corporations that engage in illegal price gouging. I will take on corporate landlords that unfairly raise rents on working families. I will take on Big Pharma and cap the cost of prescription drugs for all Americans.” Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz told supporters Harris is “a leader who wakes up every day on the side of the American people…She will take on the [fraudsters]…, stand up to the corporate interest, and put Middle America first.”

Recent polls revealed that inflation remains a high-priority concern among voters, and only 9% of registered voters believe the national economy is in “very good” condition. However, a poll earlier this month showed Vice President Harris trailed behind Donald Trump after 45% of registered voters ruled the former president as the candidate they believed would leave them in a better financial state. Only 25% voted in favor of Harris.

The Democrat’s remarks on large corporations follow her pledge to eliminate taxes on tips and increase the minimum wage. “When I am president, we will continue our fight for working families, including to raise the minimum wage and eliminate taxes on tips for service and hospitality workers,” Harris said during her packed-out Aug. 10 rally in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the University of Las Vegas Thomas & Mack Center.

Market Watch noted Vice President Harris’ additional plans will provide resources that will enable small businesses to scale into competitors. At the same time, her administration works to closely investigate price fixing between big food companies and direct enforcement resources.