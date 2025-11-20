Victoria Monét Is Spicing Up Her Repertoire — She’s Now In Culinary School

Singer-songwriter Victoria Monét is expanding her portfolio. The “On My Mama” hitmaker has unveiled a new persona: Chef Monét. The singer shared that she is a student halfway through culinary school, fulfilling one of her lifelong dreams.

The Grammy winner announced her journey on Instagram, while standing in a kitchen and wearing a chef’s uniform.

“I started culinary school. It’s something that I’ve always wanted to do,” Monét said in a video posted to her Instagram account.

“I’ve been super passionate about recipes that you can pass down from generation to generation and how food makes people feel when they’re communing together,” the singer added.

The mother of one also launched her new series, “Saucy Sunday,” where she’ll share recipes and her culinary journey. The series will be available on her newly created Instagram account, @itschefmonet. The superstar invited fans to share their recipe ideas, suggestions, and critiques on the new platform.

Both supporters and industry peers jumped into the comments to congratulate the singing chef and endorse her cooking skills.

“This why the studio be smellin good asl?” Lizzo wrote.

“Food is bomb asf too y’all. Proud of you Vic,” celebrity make-up artist Devonte Washington said.

“A pumpkin pie would be a nice start,” comedian Kevonstage quipped, referencing his preference for pumpkin pie, which earned him a hilarious roast from the Black side of the internet.

Despite donning her chef’s hat, the award-winning singer/songwriter assured fans she is still working on new music. Monét mentioned she is currently in the studio working on a new project.

Monét appeared on the Level Up Radio podcast, hosted by singer Ciara. The songwriter said she feels pressured to produce a top-tier project following the success of her hit album Jaguar II. The multi-hyphenate artist has co-written songs for Chloe x Halle, T.I., Chris Brown, Nas, Lupe Fiasco, and Ariana Grande. Monet released her first children’s book, Everywhere You Are, in June 2025.

