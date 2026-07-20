VIDEO: The Lasting Legacy Of George E. Johnson Sr. Will Not Be Forgotten

On July 6, 2026, the business world lost a true pioneer with the passing of George E. Johnson Sr. at 99. As the co-founder of Johnson Products Company, he was not just a successful entrepreneur but a transformative figure who used economic power to uplift the African American community.

Community Impact and Integrity

Beyond commercial success, Johnson’s factories and offices served as vital economic engines, helping to build the foundation of Chicago’s Black middle class.

His journey also navigated the complex evolution of corporate growth. When the company was sold to a white-owned conglomerate in 1993 amid a divorce, it sparked a national debate over the future of minority wealth-building. Throughout this public scrutiny, Johnson maintained absolute grace and transparency—a commitment to fair dealing detailed in his memoir, Afro Sheen: How I Revolutionized the Industry with the Golden Rule. He and his wife, Joan, eventually reunited and reacquired the company.

The Takeaway

George E. Johnson Sr. redefined corporate leadership by proving that true business success is measured by generational community impact rather than just profit margins. Today’s entrepreneurs stand firmly on the shoulders of his historic achievements.

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