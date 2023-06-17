Ja Morant Toys With Fake Gun Day After May Incident In New Video

Allegedly, Ja Morant filmed a video the day after his second gun incident to reveal in a misguided effort to his family and friends that the firearm witnessed on Instagram Live was merely just a lighter.

While the clip was taken on May 14, TMZ released the footage on June 17 that allegedly shows Morant’s arm, identified by his tattoos, using the infamous gun to light a candle. Within the video, a voice assumed to be his explains how the contraption works, saying “you hold it, and everything comes out.”

The tabloid also reports that the Memphis guard sent the video to his loved ones to prove that he was not parading a weapon across social media again.

However, the private admission was not made public until now with Morant dealing with his second suspension from the NBA after multiple incidents.

It is unclear if NBA commissioner Adam Silver is aware that the gun was fake, but the optics of the situation proved to be damaging enough to warrant punishment to the 23-year-old.

On June 16, Silver announced a 25-game suspension toward Morant for his reckless action on a public scale.

Throughout both gun-related issues, Morant has remained apologetic for his lapse in judgement in his statement after the ruling.

“I’m spending the offseason and my suspensions to contouring to work on my own mental health and decision making,” shared the 2020 Rookie of the Year in a tweet posted by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The NBA star’s consecutive scandals has caused a stir across social media and the sports world with many public figures reaching out to the South Carolina native to offer words of wisdom, but some to no avail.

However, in the aftermath of all the drama, Morant will now have plenty of time to reflect on his actions as he will miss nearly a third of next season, as well as lose out on over $7 million.

As of the most recent release of his private footage, the controversial athlete has yet to make a comment.