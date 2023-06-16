Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant Meets His Fate, Served 25-Game Suspension

The NBA has suspended Memphis Grizzlies’ all-star guard Ja Morant for the first 25 games of the 2023-24 season for conduct detrimental to the league.

This is the third suspension for Memphis’ top player. Morant, 23, was suspended for eight games in March following a similar incident when he held up a handgun in an Instagram-live video while at a Denver nightclub. He was suspended again from team activities by the Grizzlies on May 14 after a video went viral on social media showing Morant holding a firearm

“Ja Morant’s decision to once again wield a firearm on social media is alarming and disconcerting given his similar conduct in March for which he was already suspended eight games,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement, according to ESPN. “The potential for other young people to emulate Ja’s conduct is particularly concerning. Under these circumstances, we believe a suspension of 25 games is appropriate and makes clear that engaging in reckless and irresponsible behavior with guns will not be tolerated.”

After the two suspensions, Nike pulled Morant’s shoe from its website and shoe app.

Morant will be barred from participating in any public league or team activities including preseason games. He will also be ineligible for any season awards and according to Silver, will have to hit specific conditions to be reinstated.

“For Ja, basketball needs to take a back seat at this time,” Silver said. “Prior to his return to play, he will be required to formulate and fulfill a program with the league that directly addresses the circumstances that led him to repeat this destructive behavior.”

Morant was drafted by the Grizzlies with the second pick of the 2019 NBA Draft and won the Rookie of The Year Award following a breakout season.

This season, he averaged 26.2 points this season and helped Memphis secure the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference playoffs, where they lost in six games to the Los Angeles Lakers.

