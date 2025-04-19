News by Mary Spiller Viral Video: Woman’s Racist Rant Leads To Hate Crime Investigation A woman yelled racist slurs out of her car window while sitting in a Pinole, California, parking lot.







A recent video has gone viral of a woman hurling racial slurs during an argument in a public parking lot in Pinole. The April 14 incident occurred just north of San Francisco, California, and in the video you can hear the aggressive woman directing a slew of curses at another woman nearby. The Pinole Police Department has since classified the incident as a hate crime and an investigation is currently ongoing.

The victim of the alleged hate crime told KTVU that she didn’t do anything to provoke the extended racist rant from the woman in the video.

“It’s quite unfortunate the verbiage she was using. It’s unacceptable,” she said. “I don’t understand why she was using it towards anybody in public at all. She’s obviously not supposed to be using that type of vulgar language.”

The victim’s name has not been officially released to the public, and she does not wish to be identified.

In the video, the shouting woman insulted the victim’s “fake a** eyelashes” and told her to, “Get outta my face, you f***ing n******.”

The viral video shows the woman screaming out the window of a blue Toyota Camry.

‼️Racist calls a black women N*GGER repeatedly



📍Pear Street Bistro pic.twitter.com/ZCvEErjYIF — i Expose Racists & Pedos (@SeeRacists) April 15, 2025

Although the suspect’s name has also not been officially released, a fellow internet user, Felicia Carr, reposted the video of the argument on her social media and helped to identify the woman using the slurs.

Carr stated, “It’s really disheartening. We’re living in some very trying times. With the tensions that’s going on and racism at an all-time high right now, it was just so much racism and blatant disrespect, it was sad to see.”

She continued to explain that there were no circumstances that made what the suspect said okay.

“It does not matter. It does not matter at all,” Carr explained. “No matter what the context, it was out of line. It doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter what transpired before. She was out of line.”

“It’s not a nice word to use, and it should never be used. She should definitely be educated on it.”

KTVU conducted an interview with the mother of the woman facing a hate crime investigation. She told the news outlet that she had been crying constantly after seeing the viral video released earlier in the week.

Through police reports, KTVU learned the woman accused of using the racial slurs in the parking lot currently has a pending criminal case, and that she stands accused of repeatedly stealing from Ulta Beauty in Concord.

Officers were called to respond to numerous reports about an alleged fight outside of the Pear Street Bistro on San Pablo Avenue, and have decided to move forward with the investigation under the jurisdiction of a hate crime.

The Pinole Police Department said, “Due to the nature of the verbal exchange between the involved parties, the incident has been classified as a hate incident and is currently under investigation by the department’s criminal investigation bureau.”

Cameron Sasai, the Pinole Mayor, weighed in on the viral footage as well.

Sasai said, “Seeing the footage, I’m disturbed, I’m outraged. The use of racial slurs, everything from racist anti-Black rhetoric, is not welcome anywhere, especially in the city of Pinole.”

RELATED CONTENT: White Teacher’s N-Word Chalkboard Stunt Met With Student Cheers