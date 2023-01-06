Doing His Part: NFL Player Feeds Family, Medical Team, Bills Training Staff Caring for Damar Hamlin

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is improving after suffering cardiac arrest earlier this week during a nationally televised football game. Folks have shown stunning generosity, including raising millions of dollars for his toy drive.
And Hamlin’s former teammate has done something for the medical professionals who continue to help him through his ordeal.
According to the Minnesota Vikings‘ website, the team’s defensive tackle, Harrison Phillips went out of his way to make sure that everyone who is working on the University of Cincinnati Medical Center’s ICU unit, Hamlin’s family, and the Bills’ training staff was fed earlier this week.
Phillips played for the Bills last season with Hamlin where they built a friendship. He spoke to the media on Wednesday to discuss the reason he decided to help those who have been around Hamlin. He mentioned that he heard about the incident when he was attending the Minnesota Timberwolves game with another Vikings teammate, Sheldon Day, and their fiancées.
The next day, he connected with someone who was at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, who could assist him with helping make arrangements for those who were at the ICU staff and along with other people who were there.
“I found a sandwich shop and ordered food—chips, drinks and sandwiches, everything I could find, salads, whatever—for all the doctors, nurses on the ICU ER floor, the members of Damar’s family that were there, the training staff of the Bills. They were able to deliver that for dinner last night. I have a buffet of Chipotle stuff [Wednesday night] coming for dinner for all of the doctors and nurses—I think there’s 50 or so. I just wanted to try to do something.”
The NFL also announced that the postponed Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game will not be rescheduled and the game has been canceled. The results (or lack of results) won’t affect the standing of both playoff-bound teams.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell made a statement regarding the current situation of the league in its support of Hamlin.
“This has been a very difficult week. We continue to focus on the recovery of Damar Hamlin and are encouraged by the improvements in his condition as well as the tremendous outpouring of support and care for Damar and his family from across the country. We are also incredibly appreciative of the amazing work of the medical personnel and commend each and every one of them.”