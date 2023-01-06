Doing His Part: NFL Player Feeds Family, Medical Team, Bills Training Staff Caring for Damar Hamlin

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is improving after suffering cardiac arrest earlier this week during a nationally televised football game. Folks have shown stunning generosity, including raising millions of dollars for his toy drive.

And Hamlin’s former teammate has done something for the medical professionals who continue to help him through his ordeal.

According to the Minnesota Vikings‘ website, the team’s defensive tackle, Harrison Phillips went out of his way to make sure that everyone who is working on the University of Cincinnati Medical Center’s ICU unit, Hamlin’s family, and the Bills’ training staff was fed earlier this week.