United And Unyielding: The Call To Collective Action In The Face Of Adversity

Written by Lakeysha “Dr. Key” Hallmon, PhD



Before we look to the challenges and opportunities ahead, it’s important to pause and extend profound gratitude to Vice President Kamala Harris. Her unwavering commitment, sacrifice, and deep love for this country brought hope, promise, and light not only during her time in office but throughout the campaign trail. Her leadership has inspired many and reinforced the importance of resilience, vision, and service to our communities.



It’s natural to feel shaken right now. Take the time to honor the shock and grieve, but let us not forget that strength, unity, and progress await us on the other side. As we enter this next chapter under President-elect Trump’s leadership, the stakes have never been higher for Black-owned businesses and the communities they anchor. While uncertainty exists, this moment is not one for resignation but a call to action. It is a time to gather together, fight for each other, and recommit to our shared mission of resilience and economic empowerment.

Over the past years, we’ve faced significant challenges and celebrated countless victories. We’ve built ecosystems, fostered dreams, and nurtured Black businesses through a foundation that goes beyond commerce—it’s about collective resilience and unyielding support. In my role as the founder of The Village Market, The Village Retail, and Our Village United, I’ve had the honor of witnessing this firsthand. Our mantra, “Support is a Verb,” isn’t just a tagline; it’s the heart of our approach, a reminder that progress requires deliberate action, not passive observation.



Why Now, More Than Ever, We Must Stand United

Progress in this country has not been without defining moments that hold a mirror up to reflect its darkness. For those who seek progress, it demands resilience, discipline, and a commitment to unity and purpose.

The current political landscape is a clear reminder that policies at the highest levels ripple through the smallest storefronts, shaping the daily realities of Black entrepreneurs. Even with President-elect Trump on his way into office, I still expect—and you should too—that elected officials prioritize small businesses, recognizing us as the backbone of our communities. Yet, we cannot rely solely on external support or legislative promises to drive our progress. We must make sure our collective voice is not just heard but felt.

At The Village Market, I often ask, “What is your verb?” It’s a question that challenges us to move beyond passive support and embody action—whether that means investing in Black businesses, showing up at city council meetings, advocating for policies that protect our community, or ensuring that our dollars contribute to more than just individual success. Business excellence must come with an intentional eye toward uplifting the whole community.

I urge every Black entrepreneur, leader, and ally to look beyond today’s headlines and focus on the long game. Stay informed about policies impacting our businesses, remain proactive in seeking resources, and engage in spaces where decisions are made. Let’s educate ourselves, our teams, and our communities about the power of our vote, dollars, and voices. This moment calls for an unwavering belief in our collective—for us to assess how we show up for each other. At The Village Market, we’re committed to providing spaces and opportunities for Black-owned businesses to thrive—not just survive. We will continue this work because we know that the future of our community depends on it.

To those who feel heartbroken by the election results: remember, we are a people of perseverance. Our history is filled with stories of triumph born from the depths of struggle. Now is not the time to waver; now is the time to rally. We are a village, and together, we are unstoppable.



Let’s fight for each other, invest in each other, and uplift each other. Let’s move forward as a community united by purpose and driven by action. Let’s cling to and be restored by love today and all the days to come.

Are you ready to go after it as a Village? Because I am.

About the Author:

Lakeysha “Dr. Key” Hallmon, PhD, is a mission-driven visionary and founder of The Village Market, an organization dedicated to empowering the Black community through collective wealth and economic resilience. Since 2016, she has served over 1,440 businesses and facilitated $8.3 million in direct sales to Black-owned enterprises. Her pioneering “Village Model” integrates grants, mentorship, technical assistance, retail platforms, and a focus on holistic wellness—setting a new standard for Black-owned business success. Guided by the mantra “Support is A Verb,” her work has propelled businesses from Atlanta to the Bahamas, transforming big ideas into thriving ventures.

RELATED CONTENT: Vice President Kamala Harris Delivers Heartfelt Speech, Vows To ‘Never Give Up’ Fighting For Americans