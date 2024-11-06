News by Sharelle Burt Vice President Kamala Harris Delivers Heartfelt Speech Vowing To ‘Never Give Up’ On The Fight For Americans The fight continues









Vice President Kamala Harris gave a strong concession speech following her presidential election loss saying she is “proud of the race” she ran.

While standing in front of hundreds of supporters on the campus of her alma mater, Howard University, Harris took a stance of being at peace while assuring those present and those watching that while it’s okay to be “sad and disappointed,” it’s time to get to work. “The outcome of this election is not what we wanted, not what we fought for, not what we voted for, but here me when I say: The light of America’s promise will always burn bright as long as we never give up and as long as we keep fighting,” she said.

Kamala Harris delivers concession speech after losing presidential race to Donald Trump.



"The light of America's promise will always burn bright, as long as we never give up and as long as we keep fighting," Harris said. pic.twitter.com/ka8i7uJvVR — MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 6, 2024

In her concession speech, Harris thanked President Biden and her team for all their hard work as well as her husband and family for standing by her side over these past four months. Harris also thanked her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, as he watched with tears in his eyes, saying that she knows “the service to our nation will continue.”

After thanking those in her corner, the former California senator announced that she spoke with President-elect Donald Trump to congratulate him on his victory and told him she and Biden will assist with a peaceful transition of power. However, Harris then took on a stern tone insisting that the new President needs to not be loyal to the party but to the U.S. Constitution. “A fundamental principle of American democracy is that when we lose an election we accept the results. That principle, as much as any other, distinguishes democracy from monarchy or tierney,” the VP said.

“And anyone who seeks the public trust must honor it. At the same, we owe loyalty not to a president or a party but to the constitution of the United States.”

Kamala Harris: A fundamental principle of American democracy is that when we lose an election we accept the results. And anyone who seeks the public trust must honor it. At the same, we owe loyalty not to a president or a party but to the constitution pic.twitter.com/CJsAKhHmDI — Acyn (@Acyn) November 6, 2024

As she wrapped up, Harris spoke directly to young voters and future voters who are experiencing the feeling of defeat. She addressed the crowd before wrapping up saying that “it’s going to be okay” although they may be feeling like the country is heading into “dark times.” Instead, she pushed a narrative of optimism, saying that “sometimes the fight takes a while but that doesn’t mean we won’t win.” “The important thing is that dont ever give up, don’t ever stop trying to make the world a better place. You have power,” she told young and future voters.

“And don’t you ever listen when anyone tells you something isn’t possible because it has never been done before.”

Kamala Harris: And so to everyone who is watching, do not despair. This is not a time to throw up our hands. This is a time to roll up our sleeves. This is a time to organize, to mobilize, and to stay engaged. pic.twitter.com/t9uiVrJ0cA — Acyn (@Acyn) November 6, 2024

According to NPR, Trump’s tone was different while taking the call with Harris. In a statement, spokesperson Steven Cheung said the soon-to-be 47th President complemented her for a job well done. “President Trump acknowledged Vice President Harris for her strength, professionalism, and tenacity throughout the campaign, and both leaders agreed on the importance of unifying the country,” Cheung said.