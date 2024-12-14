Vince Carter, Tracy McGrady Become Minority Owners Of Buffalo Bills

Two NBA Hall of Famers are now part of an NFL ownership group. According to the Buffalo Bills, former Toronto Raptors teammates Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady are two of 10 limited partners approved to join the team’s ownership group.

Tracy McGrady released a statement on social media stating it was “a dream come true for me and my family” to become part of the Buffalo Bills ownership group.

“I’m excited to share that I’ve joined the Buffalo Bills organization as a minority owner—a dream come true for me and my family,” McGrady said. “Sports have been a lifelong passion, and the chance to contribute to such a top-tier organization is a true honor. After meeting the Pegulas, understanding their vision, embracing their values, and sharing their commitment to winning, this decision felt natural. I’m incredibly proud to be part of this journey.”

It’s with extreme gratitude that I fully embrace this moment and understand the gravity of this opportunity. If you can dream it, you can live it and I hope my journey will inspire those who believe in and bet on themselves. Let’s Go Bills! @BuffaloBills pic.twitter.com/WCo6DrTiTC — T Mac (@Tmac_213) December 12, 2024

Carter also released a statement thanking the Pegula family (owners of the Bills) for the opportunity to be a part of the team.

“It’s a huge honor to join this historic Bills organization,” Carter said in a statement. “I’m truly thankful the Pegula family has given me the opportunity to help the franchise continue to grow and thrive in player growth, community service, and, of course, winning the Lombardi trophy. See you soon, Bills Mafia!!!!”

The Pegula family has given this Daytona Beach product an unbelievable opportunity that I do not take for granted. Thank you to all the people behind the scenes that helped make this possible.

My story is still being written and I thank god every day for his strength and… pic.twitter.com/W3VSNXdDly — Vince Carter (@mrvincecarter15) December 12, 2024

McGrady and Carter join Rob Palumbo, Sue McCollum, Theresia Gouw, Rob Ward, Mike Joo, Tom Burger, Jozy Altidore, and the private investment firm Arctos.

RELATED CONTENT: FORMER NBA PLAYER VINCE CARTER ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF THE VINCE CARTER SCHOLARSHIP AND MENTORSHIP PROGRAM