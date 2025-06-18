Women by Stacy Jackson Viola Davis To Receive Honorary Doctorate From The American Film Institute She'll be honored on August 8.







Viola Davis continues to make her mark in the film industry.

The American Film Institute will present the award-winning actress and producer with an honorary doctorate of fine arts degree for her contributions of distinction to the art of the moving image. She will receive the honor in August alongside award-winning film editor and sound designer Walter Murch.

“Their contributions to the art form have inspired audiences around the world – as they will inspire this year’s graduates of the AFI Conservatory,” said Bob Gazzale, AFI President and CEO, in a press release.

At this year’s #AFIConservatory Commencement, #ViolaDavis & #WalterMurch will receive honorary doctorates for their work across film & TV. Their contributions to the art form inspired audiences—and now, they will inspire the next generation of storytellers: the AFI Class of 2025. pic.twitter.com/mY5QetTkZH — AFI Conservatory (@AFIConservatory) June 17, 2025

Davis boasts an extensive and distinguished career in film, television, and theater. Her credentials extend to her roles as an artist, activist, philanthropist, and New York Times best-selling author. In 2017, she was honored by Time as one of the most influential people in the world. The recognition was followed by a 2022 Public Counsel’s William O. Douglas Award for her commitment to social justice and the 2025 Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes.

She won a Grammy in 2023 for narrating the audiobook for her memoir, Finding Me. The honor solidified her as part of the handful of Black entertainers to achieve EGOT status, adding to a collection of awards that includes an Academy Award for her role in Fences, an Emmy Award for How to Get Away With Murder, and a Tony Award for roles in Fences and King Hedley II.

Beyond the screen, the actress has used her platform to eradicate childhood hunger, address critical needs of the community through her Davis-Tennon Foundation, and serve as a voice for diversity in Hollywood. In 2011, she launched JuVee Productions with her husband, Julius Tennon, to take action against the limitations Hollywood has placed on the careers of Black entertainers.

The American Film Institute will welcome Davis to join a renowned group of past honorary degree recipients, including Maya Angelou, Angela Bassett, and Spike Lee. Davis previously received honorary doctorates from The Juilliard School and her alma mater, Rhode Island College.

The American Film Institute will honor Davis on August 8, during the AFI Conservatory’s commencement ceremony celebrating the Class of 2025. The event will be held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

