Viola Davis Receives Humanitarian Award From Kelly Rowland At HollyRod DesignCare Gala Viola Davis silenced the audience with an impassioned speech at the HollyRod DesignCare Gala.







Kelly Rowland expressed her honor in presenting Viola Davis with an honor at the 2024 HollyRod DesignCare Gala on Saturday.

Stars gathered to support Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete at the annual HollyRod DesignCare Gala, celebrating the nonprofit’s 26 years of advocacy for the autism and Parkinson’s communities. The event honored EGOT winner Davis for her philanthropic contributions with an award named for the late humanitarian Jacqueline Avant.

Davis became the second Jacqueline Avant HollyRod Humanitarian Award recipient, following 2023 honoree Naomi Campbell. Recognized for her partnerships with various programs to end childhood hunger in the U.S. and her dedication to other social justice causes, The Woman King star gave an impassioned speech that spoke to her 6-year-old self.

“And if anyone understands the definition of a hero, they are always born into a world where they do not fit in,” Davis told the audience.

During her speech, the Fences star admitted to having a desire to leave behind a legacy that lasts a lifetime. But her explanation of how that impossible feat might be possible left the room in awe.

“Until the last person who has a memory of you dies, then you will never be dead,” Davis said.

Her charitable work includes serving as an ambassador for Hunger Is, a campaign focused on ending childhood hunger, and supporting organizations such as Children’s Hunger Alliance, the clothing and shoe nonprofit Soles4Souls, and the women’s addiction recovery group Friendly House. Reflecting on her contributions, Davis shared how her difficult childhood has driven her philanthropic efforts.

“I want to be the hero that she is at six. I want to be that person that came through the dark and said, ‘I see you,'” she said. “It’s why I work with hunger. It’s why I work with education. It’s why I work with domestic violence. I see you. And as long as I am breathing, I know that my end of this race is to pass it on to the next great woman who’s going to give it and put it out into the world and make others feel less alone.

“I thank her for her life,” she continued. “I thank her. Thank you for even thinking that I am worthy of this award, and while I’m still breathing, I am going to leave something in people.”

HollyRod, founded by actor Holly Robinson Peete and former NFL quarterback Rodney Peete, is a nonprofit dedicated to raising awareness and providing support for families affected by autism and Parkinson’s Disease.

The couple founded the nonprofit in honor of Holly Robinson Peete’s late father, actor, writer, and producer Matthew T. Robinson Jr., who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease at 45. HollyRod’s mission later expanded when their son RJ was diagnosed with autism at age 3.

In addition to Davis, the 2024 HollyRod DesignCare Gala also honored Dr. Chantale Branson with the Muhammad Ali Trailblazer Award; Camille Proctor and Nadine Wright-Arbubakkr with the Karen E. Smith Angel on the Path Award; Jason McElwain and Morgan Harper Nichols with the HollyRod Hero Award; Eric Aquino with the Matthew Robinson Jr. Award of Courage; and Julian Maha and Michele Kong with the HollyRod Corporate Champion Award.