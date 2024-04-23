Viola Davis And Husband Team Up To Launch Inclusion-Focused Book Publishing Company That Tells ‘Stories That Matter’

Viola Davis is taking her push for inclusivity beyond the screen to the world of reading and book publishing with her newest business endeavor.

The EGOT award-winning actress teamed up with her husband and producing partner, Julius Tennon, as well as author and publisher Lavaille Lavette to launch their book publishing company JVL Media, ABC 4 reports. The independent publisher aims to strengthen the industry by releasing specially selected titles that represent diversity and inclusion.

With debut non-fiction titles that include “Had to Lose to Win: The Tiki Davis Story” by Tiki Davis, a narrated story told through unwavering resolve and the pursuit of self-renewal, and “The Inclusion Leader Genuis” by Dr. Johne’ Battle, which sees the visionary C-suite executive reshape leadership norms by emphasizing active involvement and genuine encounters over theoretical concepts, JVL Media hopes to establish strategic partnerships with top book publishing companies with its specially tailored titles for global audiences.

“This endeavor embodies our collective aspiration—to champion and elevate voices that resonate with authenticity and are often overlooked,” Davis said.

“Our mission is to interlace a rich mosaic venerates the enduring heritage of storytellers from diverse walks of life.”

Upcoming titles expected to capture audiences include JVL’s fiction titles “New Hope” by Tanya Wright—an emotional journey of friendship entangled in the intricacies of joy and sorrow—and “Black States of America” by D. E. Rogers, a sci-fi narrative that explores the path of Black existence in a differing world if Abraham Lincoln survived his assassination.

“JVL Media transcends traditional publishing. We’re nurturing a literary culture that echoes the soul of our society and propels us into the future with stories that matter,” Tennon said.

By 2025, JVL will expand its list of titles to include books for children and young adults.

“JVL Media stands as a beacon for inclusive and nuanced storytelling,” Lavette adds. We are wholeheartedly devoted to fostering joy, inspiring wonder, and unlocking the limitless power of literature to unite us all.”

