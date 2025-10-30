News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Viral ‘Burglary’ in Virginia Revealed To Be Family Halloween Prank The attempted robbers were revealed to be family members of the homeowners.







The viral video of alleged burglars wearing creepy Halloween costumes has been revealed as a family prank.

One family in Alexandria, Virginia, went viral after sharing door camera footage showing three masked individuals seemingly trying to enter the house on Oct. 14. A manhunt took place immediately after due to safety concerns of the neighborhood and the house’s residents.

The intentions of the alleged robbers was unveiled days later. According to WUSA9, the masked trio were actually relatives of the family living at the Virginia home. They decided to do a family prank, but the incident caused more screams than laughs.

The unamused family decided not to press charges against their loved ones, which would also keep their identities undisclosed.

The news outlet confirmed over 100 hours of detective work went toward uncovering the prank. “While this incident may not result in a criminal prosecution, for me, my team, and those in this community, it represents a moral failure. A moral failure where coincidences could result in in deadly consequences,” said Tarrick McGuire, Alexandria’s chief of police.

The home was occupied by a recent widow and her two adult children. A confession led to a breakthrough in the case. An adult female relative with her two sons and nephew reportedly initiated the prank.

They rang the doorbell multiple times while shouting violent threats at their family members. They even proceeded to break through a fence and ruin the screened-in porch.

McGuire also noted that other adults and children were involved in the prank, recording the incident. In total, three adults and four children were involved. She emphasized that the victims had no clue about the prank and fully believed that they were targeted.

