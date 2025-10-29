Teenager Steps Out As Notorious B.I.G. For Halloween And Goes Viral

As Halloween approaches, a viral clip of a young teenager dressed like the iconic Brooklyn emcee, The Notorious B.I.G., has amassed nearly 17 million views.

The video clip, posted on X by My Mixtapez, shows the teenager surrounded on the street by other children dressed in costumes. The teen is dressed up in a denim jacket over a black T-shirt, jeans, and what looks like the hip-hop staple, Timberland boots, popularized by rappers over the years. But what stands out in the clip is the crown on his head, which resembles one of the infamous looks the rapper was known for before his untimely death in 1997.

Teen’s Halloween costume goes viral after he dresses up as Biggie Smalls. 🔥

Christopher “Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace, who died nearly 30 years ago, is still honored, revered, and mentioned today.

Biggie is still so popular in his hometown, the Brooklyn Nets set aside a series of ‘Biggie Nights’ at Barclays Center, with the first one taking place Nov. 11.

The team originally introduced a city edition uniform in 2018 that honored him, and recently announced it is bringing the special Brooklyn Camo City Edition uniform back for the 2025-26 NBA season. Basketball and hip-hop fans got the chance to see the 2025-26 City Edition uniforms when the team held a practice at Potomac Playground in Biggie’s old stomping ground in Bed-Stuy, Sept. 27.

When the Brooklyn Camo uniform debuted in 2018, it sold out after hip-hop and sports fans saw it go on sale. The Nets stated that it remains one of the most popular in the Nets’ Brooklyn era.

Those in the New York City vicinity or who will be there can see the Nets play in the special edition uniforms on the following dates:

Tuesday, Nov. 11 vs. Toronto Raptors

Monday, Nov. 24 vs. New York Knicks

Saturday, Nov. 29 at Milwaukee Bucks

Sunday, Dec. 21 vs. Toronto Raptors

Friday, Jan. 9 vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Friday, Jan. 16 vs. Chicago Bulls

Friday, Jan. 23 vs. Boston Celtics

Thursday, Feb. 5 at Orlando Magic

Friday, Feb. 27 at Boston Celtics

Friday, March 20 vs. New York Knicks

Friday, April 3 vs. Atlanta Hawks

Sadly, the then-24-year-old emcee was shot and killed in Los Angeles on March 9, 1997. His murder is still unsolved.

