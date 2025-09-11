News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Viral Burger King Employee Who Clocked In After Graduation Furthers Studies In Technical School The high school graduate planned to work several jobs to afford school, but the viral scene led to others chipping in to get him through Gwinnett Technical College.







Mykale Baker, the Burger King employee from Dacula, Georgia, who went viral for clocking into work after his high school graduation, is making strides for his future months after his heartwarming act.

While still wearing his graduation cap and gown, Baker noticed his co-workers struggling to keep up with the dinner rush at the fast food chain. So he helped bag orders and serve customers.

His kindness captivated the hearts of social media.

Thousands of dollars poured in support for Baker’s efforts after another graduate’s mom, Maria Mendoza, noticed him working that June day. He amassed over $180,000 from supporters, with Burger King contributing a $10,000 scholarship to its remarkable employee.

According to his Instagram, Baker is the youngest of eight siblings raised by a single mom. Mendoza gave an update on the teen’s educational journey to 11Alive. Baker has enrolled in Gwinnett Technical College, where he studies automotive technology.

Baker and his classmates recently toured a Hyundai plant near Savannah, Georgia, one of the largest in the state. He witnessed the facility’s first-hand to get a deeper look at its operations and his potential career path.

As he matriculates through the trade school, Baker will acquire hands-on training to strengthen his skills. He will also gain real-world learning, such as diagnostics, repair and maintenance, through the automotive program.

