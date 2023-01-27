Viral Sensation Relly B ‘Goes Where The Money Resides’ Landing Job as a Fox News Contributor

He’s going where the money resides.

Viral star Relly B. sat down with Fox 26’s Isiah Carey on “The Isiah Factor: Uncensored” to give an update on his life since going viral.

The social media star took to Instagram to promote his interview and made a stunning announcement, claiming this won’t be the last time fans see him on the network.

“After my segment, I will be making more appearances with Fox WHILE showing y’all many endeavors I have going on this year,” Relly writes. “Mom keep whispering in God’s ear.”

Recently moving to Houston from Louisiana, the former car salesman has been taking his success to new levels.

During the Fox News segment, Relly talks about landing a role on Starz’ “P-Valley” and the reality television show, “Bad Boys Club” on Zeus Network. He also reminisces on when he knew he was a sensation.

“Gabrielle Union reached out to me. She personally DM’d me,” Relly said. “She said I love this video.”

The video Mrs. Dwyane Wade is referring to is the infamous “Where the Money Resides” video.

Posted back in 2021, Relly, who’s real name is Durell Smylie, made the catchy video while pushing for customers to come purchase a car from him at a local Honda dealership. He was seen getting out of the trunk of a Honda with a song by the Ying Yang twins playing in the background.

The video spread like wildfire, viewed 3 million times in less than 24 hours. Smylie later trademarked the popular catchphrase.

While he was on set at the Fox Houston station, the reality star made his rounds, visiting with other newscasters. He posted a picture on Instagram with reporter Gabby Hart, claiming to be the new “Htown Hottie.”

With over 500,000 followers, a few congratulated him on his newfound Hollywood success. The former reality star and talk show host congratulated him as well as retired WBNA player, Ty Lawson, saying “continue to blossom.”