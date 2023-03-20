Viral TikTok Food Review Helps Black Owned Chocolate Brand Sell Out In 33 Minutes

TikTok food reviewer, Keith Lee, is truly doing the work of the Lord when it comes to Black-owned businesses.

Ella Livingston, founder and owner of Cocoa Asante, says thanks to Lee, her business is through the roof. Cocoa Asante is a high-quality chocolate brand with roots tracing back to Ghana. Lee got his hands on some and made a viral review to his 11.2 million followers – which led to her products selling out in 33 minutes.

Lee’s rave review lead Livington to open her website for pre-orders. He started off strong, giving her high compliments on her packaging and noting that it only took three days to receive his order. “This package screams luxury, money” Lee said. He gave her milk chocolate bon-bon product an 8.5 out of 10 score. But, fans can see the look of love on his face once he tried her Thai Pecan Caramel bon-bons. Before his score, he reminded viewers that he and Livingston aren’t working together but a collaboration could come soon. “I’m telling you I’m about to eat this whole box,” he said.

“I love when sweets are balanced. It is salty, it is nutty, that chocolate got the perfect snap on it.”

After gaining an ‘influencer fan,’ Livingston is grateful and says she plans on retiring from her full-time job. “Cocoa Asante is forever changed because we got so many orders,” Livingston said. “I can now afford to pay myself something so that I don’t have to work part-time to bring in income for my home. So Keith you have officially retired me from being a teacher.”

The food reviews done by the popular TikToker have really put Black-owned businesses on the map. Earlier this year, Lee did a review for a small food truck in Las Vegas called Southern Taste Seafood. In less than 24 hours, the business raised $30,000.