Viral Video: TikToker Reads ‘Racist, Misogynistic, Trump-Loving’ White Father for Filth at Funeral

A biracial 19-year-old TikToker, whose pronouns are they/them, read their white father for filth at his funeral and stands firmly on the decision.

According to The National Desk (TND), the TikToker named Saga (saginthesunforever) is a self-proclaimed “Black Supremacist.” They recently went viral for calling their father a “racist” and “misogynistic” Trump supporter, among other insults, during his funeral roughly a month ago.

The video, posted by Saga, has surpassed 1.7 million views so far, per the outlet. Though their account is private, social media caught wind, and the video was retweeted several times.

This video of this girl is going viral on tiktok. She let her father have it at his funeral. Whew Tiktok source: saginthesunforever pic.twitter.com/YZPWUxk28h — Jason (BQBIBYA) (@EscaflowneClown) November 10, 2022

In a Nov. 9 video captioned, “POV: you’re in the audience watching me refuse to sing the praises of a shit person at their funeral,” Saga is seen front and center on what appears to be a stage. They are reading from a speech prepared to let their father have it in front of the guests and the world.

“Dad, please know that while I am grateful and highly aware of all that you’ve given this family, I still don’t miss you,” Saga said.

“When you died, I felt like there was a hole. I missed something, but it wasn’t you. It was the idea of what you could [have] become. I missed being able to hope and wish that one day you’d turn a corner and see the world from my perspective.”

“You’ll never be what you could have been, but only what you are,” Saga continued. “And what you are is a racist, misogynistic, xenophobic, Trump-loving, cis, straight white man.”

“I swear to god, I will make this world a better place. Not at all because of you, but in exact opposition to you.”

In defense of the shameless speech, Saga told TND they spoke their truth despite the time and place. They want to inspire others to do the same “no matter what dissenting opinions would say.”

“Funerals and speeches are to provide solace to the people giving them. My solace was in my truth.”

“It was in expressing and condemning all of the trauma my father has caused me and expressing my grief the way I needed to express it,” Saga explained.

“Some people think the funeral wasn’t the right place but what was the right place?”

“When EVER would I get another opportunity to speak my truth and not just on TikTok to a screen but REALLY speak it. A part of me wanted to prove to myself that I had the bravery and the balls to be able to stand in my truth and belt it out to whoever could hear which is why I did it.”