New Jersey Judge Under Investigation For Lip-Synching Rihanna, Nas, And Busta Rhymes Lyrics On TikTok

A New Jersey judge is under investigation for the 40 or so TikTok videos he posted lip-syncing rap lyrics with “graphic sexual references” and “racist terms.”

Superior Court Judge Gary N. Wilcox is the subject of a complaint submitted to the state’s Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct accusing him of using an alias to create a TikTok account and post various videos deemed controversial, CBS News reports.

In the videos, Wilcox can be seen lip-syncing along to popular songs, sometimes while at work or while wearing judicial robes.

The judge reportedly posted the videos between April 2021 and March 2023; 11 of the videos are deemed “inappropriate and brought disrepute to the Judiciary,” the complaint claimed. Using the pseudonym “Sal Tortorella,” Wilcox mouthed lyrics to Rihanna’s “Jump,” Busta Rhymes’ “Touch It,” and other songs with “profanity, graphic sexual references to female and male body parts, and/or racist terms,” the complaint states.

“All my life, I’ve been waiting for somebody to whoop my a**. I mean business!” Wilcox raps in one video shot inside his chambers. “You think you can run up on me and whip my monkey a**?”

One video shows Wilcox walking through the courthouse while wearing a Beavis and Butthead T-shirt as “Get Down” by Nas plays in the background. Other videos show the judge “wearing his judicial clothes and/or partially dressed while lying in bed,” the complaint alleges.

Wilcox attended Harvard Law School and has been practicing law in New Jersey since 1989, NBC News reports. The Bergen County judge has lawyered up, hiring attorney Robert B. Hille, who announced plans to respond to the complaint on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

“I don’t think that at the end of the day anybody is going to believe there was any desire to do any harm here,” Hille said. “Hindsight is 20-20.”

Wilcox’s TikTok account has since been removed after the judge allegedly celebrated reaching 100 followers.

