News by Sharelle B. McNair Virginia Democrats Score Huge Win Ahead Of November Midterms With New Redistricting Map Voters approved a temporary amendment to the state’s constitution giving Democrats permission to draw new congressional lines that would favor the party in all but one of its 11 House districts.







Virginia Democrats handed Republicans a huge upset after voters approved a mid-decade redistricting plan that could help the Democratic Party win four more House seats ahead of the November midterms with a new map, The Hill reports.

Voters approved a temporary amendment to the state’s constitution permitting Democrats to draw new congressional lines that would favor the party in all but one of its 11 House districts. Currently holding a 6-5 advantage, the new map will remain in place until the process returns to a bipartisan redistricting commission following the 2030 Census.

Close to 1.5 million Virginians voted “yes” in the April 21 vote, compared with close to 1.45 million voting “no.” However, Republicans and anti-gerrymandering advocates are labeling the “no” vote as a strong message of resistance to the Democrat-led plan. “Even in defeat, this is a powerful message,” Brian Cannon, co-chair of the advisory council to the bipartisan group No Gerrymandering Virginia, said.

“Despite being outspent by well over $60 million and facing biased ballot language, over a million Virginians stood up against a partisan power grab.”

But the conversation started because of the Republican Party.

In 2025, President Donald Trump seemingly started a redistricting battle after demanding Texas Republicans find a way to secure five more congressional seats. The move pushed several Democratic-led states, including Virginia’s Gov. Abigail Spanberger, to push back by signing a redistricting bill. But when Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz called the bill “a brazen abuse of power & an insult to democracy,” state Sen. L. Louise Lucas responded with, “you all started it and we f*cking finished it.”

You all started it and we fucking finished it. https://t.co/JU3IR4eEHt — L. Louise Lucas (@SenLouiseLucas) February 7, 2026

The 82-year-old senator hasn’t been shy about her thoughts surrounding Trump’s threats or criticism. After the win, she posted an expletive-filled video that began with a recording of the president saying what would happen if Virginia sought to do what they felt was necessary.

Since the redistricting war began, according to Democracy Docket, Republicans have already potentially gained seven more congressional seats — five in Texas, one in Missouri, and one in North Carolina. But after April 21, Democrats potentially picked up 10 seats, with five in California, one in Utah, and four in Virginia.

However, the battle isn’t over as Florida could still give Republicans a victory with five more seats added contingent on whether the Florida legislature passes a new map in a special session later this month.

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